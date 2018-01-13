Imagine our disappointment when we found out that not only was Rep. Maxine Waters a guest on “All in With Chris Hayes” Friday but that Joy Reid was subbing for Hayes — and we missed it.

Someone at The Daily Caller managed to catch it, though, and Waters’ Trump Derangement Syndrome was on full display. According to Justin Caruso, Waters posited that President Trump is “the most despicable human being that could possibly ever walk the earth.”

Maxine Waters: Trump Is ‘The Most Despicable Human Being That Could Possibly Ever Walk The Earth’ [VIDEO] https://t.co/njwYMCIuD4 pic.twitter.com/HdHwY2jxjN — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 13, 2018

She continued, “I have called him what I know him to be for a long time. Remember when I called him a scumbag. I’ve called him a racist, deplorable, despicable, adding to what others are calling him — a moron, ignorant, on and on and on. The United States of America is being represented by the most despicable human being that could possibly ever walk the earth.”

Now we’re confused — is Trump literally Hitler, or is he worse than Hitler?

I was wondering where they could call him after Literally Hitler.

I thought Mecha-Hitler but here we are. https://t.co/vHPy4PVXBe — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 13, 2018

Adolf Hitler could not be reached for comment… https://t.co/gSbbaj87zh — Doug White (@SoDakDoogie) January 13, 2018

At least Hitler had the class not to call France a “shithole country” while he invaded.

Sadly, I believe she actually believes this. https://t.co/I7VaulJXvo — Max63 (@maxwellsmart63) January 13, 2018

She really does.

Maxine really should get out more. I know many people who are far more despicable. https://t.co/GY7DXemj9P — T M Freeman (@1rightwife) January 13, 2018

Do we have to go over this again?

1, Hitler

2, Stalin

3, Pol Pot

4, Mao

5, Idi Amin

6, H.H. Holmes (look it up)

7, All those Eugenics people

8, Previous Gannett management

9, The person whose bad reference cost me a job I really needed in 1992.

10, The people behind Caddyshack 2. https://t.co/cpp4rwtQKn — John L. Pitts (@JohnLPitts) January 13, 2018

not serial killers, mass murderers, or dictators like Stalin and Hitler? Trump is the most despicable? https://t.co/u4eU6kpHWY — David Suslenskiy (@DavidSuslensky) January 13, 2018

No, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy and any child molester/murderer would be considered the MOST Despicable Human beings. Let's be clear @MaxineWaters, shame on you for all your decisive rhetoric. https://t.co/MQtFYjha0T — brendabeingbrenda (@Btamillo) January 13, 2018

They don't call it Trump Derangement Syndrome for nothing. https://t.co/85vzqfz7CJ — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 13, 2018

He's not even the most despicable human being to be president. https://t.co/M1BbMwnyvJ — Wesley Kushner (@WesleyKushner) January 13, 2018

Apparently she has not looked in the mirror lately… https://t.co/3a7lS9PGy6 — Sarah Jennings (@Febuary1955) January 13, 2018

Wow… This woman is unhinged. Like, no joke. https://t.co/aSuaIFYh3N — Kali Ma (@Kali_Ma90) January 13, 2018

Why is nobody demanding psychological examinations for @RepMaxineWaters?@SpeakerRyan @NancyPelosi Are you House leaders not extremely concerned about Maxine's mental status? I am. https://t.co/Z4tg4DQrqr — Just Sham 🇺🇸 (@itsShamsFault) January 13, 2018

Please let her continue to be the face of the Democrat party through 2020… https://t.co/kTjfQk2hYz — Gerald Dearing ن (@nofixedabode) January 13, 2018

Related:

‘Lamest tweet of all time’? Maxine Waters waxes poetic in CRINGE-worthy ‘message to Mueller’