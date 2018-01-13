Imagine our disappointment when we found out that not only was Rep. Maxine Waters a guest on “All in With Chris Hayes” Friday but that Joy Reid was subbing for Hayes — and we missed it.

Someone at The Daily Caller managed to catch it, though, and Waters’ Trump Derangement Syndrome was on full display. According to  Justin Caruso, Waters posited that President Trump is “the most despicable human being that could possibly ever walk the earth.”

She continued, “I have called him what I know him to be for a long time. Remember when I called him a scumbag. I’ve called him a racist, deplorable, despicable, adding to what others are calling him — a moron, ignorant, on and on and on. The United States of America is being represented by the most despicable human being that could possibly ever walk the earth.”

Now we’re confused — is Trump literally Hitler, or is he worse than Hitler?

At least Hitler had the class not to call France a “shithole country” while he invaded.

She really does.

