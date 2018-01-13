Rep. Al Green might have been the first to call for another impeachment vote after reports circulated of President Trump’s alleged “shithole countries” comment in the Oval Office, but he wasn’t the only one with impeachment on his mind.

Convinced that Trump’s comment was racist, Cornell law professor Josh Chafetz put together the case for impeachment of the president in a series of tweets Thursday.

Trending

“In good faith.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CornellDonald TrumpimpeachmentJosh Chafetzracismshithole