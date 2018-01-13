Rep. Al Green might have been the first to call for another impeachment vote after reports circulated of President Trump’s alleged “shithole countries” comment in the Oval Office, but he wasn’t the only one with impeachment on his mind.

Convinced that Trump’s comment was racist, Cornell law professor Josh Chafetz put together the case for impeachment of the president in a series of tweets Thursday.

In my view, a constitutionally conscientious legislator could conclude that a demonstrated pattern of racist conduct by a president constituted a high crime or misdemeanor for impeachment purposes. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) January 11, 2018

An offense against the spirit animating the Reconstruction Amendments is just as much an anticonstitutional political offense as an offense against the separation of powers or any other constitutional principle—more so, really, in light of American history. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) January 11, 2018

The best case for the Johnson impeachment wasn’t his violation of the Tenure of Office Act per se, but rather his wholesale attempt to thwart congressional Reconstruction. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) January 11, 2018

Trump appears to be attempting to unravel our second attempt at Reconstruction—the one begun in earnest in the 1960s. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) January 11, 2018

Please note that nothing in this thread is a prediction about the likelihood of this happening, nor is it a claim that a constitutionally conscientious legislator would be required to do determine. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) January 11, 2018

The claim is simply that if members of Congress were inclined to so determine—whether now or in 2019 or whenever—in my view they could do so in good faith. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) January 11, 2018

“In good faith.”

In my view, you're a moron. So is Trump, for the record, but this line of argument is asinine. https://t.co/48ujunSHLJ — Γλωττοποιητής (@lingcomposer) January 12, 2018

In my view, a horse with a Bavarian sausage hot glued to its forehead could be reasonably called a unicorn. https://t.co/CfKzal9vXz — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) January 12, 2018

In my view, a certified and competent psychiatrist could conclude that a demonstrated pattern of obsessive-compulsive impeachment-fixation warrants a clinical determination to confine a person to a padded cell with a straitjacket on, so they don't hurt themselves or anyone else. https://t.co/AUAyY4k9Me — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) January 12, 2018

Granted, I'm not a law professor at the Cornell University like you, but this strikes me as insanely stupid. https://t.co/3AvNwIqG5v — Stormy Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 12, 2018

This is the type of garbage you have to hear in Law School. https://t.co/RaaUjOCX2l — Lee Doren (@LDoren) January 12, 2018

It’s weird that a law professor’s judgement on whether a crime or misdemeanor has been committed has nothing to do with law.. https://t.co/dSYOnHBo2V — Igor Schatz (@Copernicus2013) January 12, 2018

What exact law did he break by using the phrase "shithole country"? I'm not a legal expert so I'm hoping you can enlighten me here. https://t.co/Zz8gBCGTdo — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 12, 2018

Sorry champ. You can't impeach because he said something crass. https://t.co/HWbnyUSLsd — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) January 12, 2018

Offending people in a foreign country is now an impeachable offense. https://t.co/OlA5Xyenp2 — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) January 12, 2018

This flies in the face of every first amendment case ever but whatever fits the #narrative https://t.co/ENo3ir5XH4 — Ryan Hennelly (@RyanHennelly) January 12, 2018

Man discovers foolproof path to impeachment, is showered in love from pussyhatters everywhere. https://t.co/h9FAV3TyUA — Constance Huff (@ConstanceVictim) January 12, 2018

It's a political definition, not a legal definition. It can mean whatever Congress wants it to mean Feel free to share this with your students https://t.co/hPtuVQVORt — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) January 12, 2018

Impeachment fan fiction twitter is the best twitter… https://t.co/7uxmvHVIva — Cardinal D.C. IS A $HITHOLE (@Gimblin) January 13, 2018

I used to think that this guy was serious. I was wrong. https://t.co/oDmpfuUXnU — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 12, 2018