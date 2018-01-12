President Trump’s reported “sh*thole” comment has given one Democrat this week’s excuse to make another run at impeachment:

#BREAKING: Dem lawmaker vows to force new impeachment vote after Trump's "shithole" comment https://t.co/8dOjzFerGj pic.twitter.com/7ctzemiISK — The Hill (@thehill) January 12, 2018

Congressional condemnation of racist bigotry is not enough. In Congress, talk is cheap-it’s how we vote that counts. Next week, I will again bring a resolution to impeach @realDonaldTrump. I will put my vote where my mouth is. #RepealandReplaceTrump — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) January 12, 2018

House Democrat says he's getting ready to force another impeachment vote after Trump's "shithole countries" comment. 58 Democrats (including Green) voted in favor of impeachment last month. https://t.co/zRCfdrdmBq — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) January 12, 2018

Rep. Green’s impeachment efforts are pretty much weekly occurrences.

just what the founders intended https://t.co/hjHf3xpthS — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 12, 2018

Like a broken record.