Rep. Ted Lieu has already firmly established himself as a member of The Resistance, but it looked for a fraction of a tweet Saturday that he had found some common ground with the president, agreeing with Donald Trump to support the protests against the Iranian regime.

Does Ted Lieu support the protesters in Iran? It’s difficult to say because his real intention was to take a pot shot at the Trump administration, as always.

I agree with @realDonaldTrump that people have the right to express themselves against a government that attacks the free press; corruptly uses private jets at the people's expense; and squanders the nation's wealth by increasing troops in the Middle East. The world is watching! https://t.co/E0kollMalL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 30, 2017

Unreal.

So Ted Lieu, in a leaden attempt at irony, is belittling the Iran protests by using them as a prop to attack Trump. This is insane. https://t.co/fo9XAHS3V6 — Roy Abrams (@RQA) December 30, 2017

Imagine being petty enough to use pro-democracy protests in which civilians have reportedly been shot to make a cheap political point https://t.co/IZ56pJPmLB — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) December 30, 2017

There is no nobler cause than that of freedom. A successful revolution in Iran would benefit the entire world. Perhaps now is a time to lay aside partisanship. https://t.co/k6d9uZDlpS — Brad Thor (@BradThor) December 30, 2017

There is no bigger jackass in the political world than @tedlieu People in #Iran are risking their lives for freedom & this loser spits in their faces to take cheap shots at @realDonaldTrump Stifle yourself https://t.co/6r3bmX3Dz6 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) December 30, 2017

This is a US congressman comparing our POTUS to Islamic dictators. The Democrat party is a dumpster fire https://t.co/tCCV5lM1ji — Based Patriot 🇺🇸 (@SonofLiberty54) December 30, 2017

Those who liken the US to Iran are unworthy of the office they were elected to and carry out a great disservice to all who live under true tyranny. https://t.co/JiJGA9ia3p — SWORDOFTHESPIRIT (@OFBONEANDMARROW) December 30, 2017

those who compare our situation to iran are deranged. https://t.co/DZFtoL4JMX — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 30, 2017

Democrat lawmaker attacks POTUS for promoting US national security & foreign policy interests. Ted liked it better when Obama was getting cozy with the Mullahs. https://t.co/gOUYtkUHIU — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 30, 2017

This is as close as this idiot has gotten to supporting the uprising against the terrorist regime in Iran. https://t.co/uOeAIi4Sdy — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 30, 2017

When tarring and feathering come back in vogue for shitty politicians I have dibs on this one. https://t.co/yanpsMgeom — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) December 30, 2017

This was a bad analogy https://t.co/pcNto5UKNX — Noah Sachartoff (@Sachartoff) December 30, 2017

This is a grotesque comparison — and a really, really dumb one. https://t.co/VLp0t00hpl — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) December 30, 2017

The Iranians are struggling against REAL oppression, and this is the best Ted Lieu can come up with? What a waste. I get it, you don't like Trump. How about we support the Iranians right now? #FreeIran https://t.co/vq7VDr22Bp — Durinn McFurren (@DurinnMcfurren) December 30, 2017

Even when there is room for actual agreement, jackhammers like this are too small for the moment. https://t.co/E8Y8x0XuDr — The MAGA Egg (@I_AM_A_HACK) December 30, 2017

Our politicians in Washington are so hellbent on grandstanding on twitter we can't even get a consensus that the Iranian people and its women deserve to live free https://t.co/RSFdHhO47G — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 30, 2017

Way to turn a positive comment from @realDonaldTrump into a negative one – how can bipartisanship happen w/ hacks like this that can’t even agree on one item as American as free speech – the @DNC sucks https://t.co/K7bijfwFhj — The Gomez (@cyclinggomez) December 30, 2017

The world's most garbage take. Actual Congressman compares the Iranian regime's brutal murder of its own citizens to some Americans disliking Donald Trump. Just goes to show you that the Left has reached a point of derangement that is warped beyond belief. https://t.co/KOw7leb4VP — Matt McDaniel (@GovMatt) December 30, 2017

This is possibly more ignorant and parochial than anything Trump has ever tweeted. https://t.co/tlIxY25Pjb — Roy (@moheroy) December 30, 2017

As if this is a new phenomenon this year. https://t.co/ToNnZYIiob — Don Shappelle (@DonShappelle) December 30, 2017

Where were you the previous 8 years? https://t.co/CuPjo3KpJU — Crimson Dusty (@dustopian) December 30, 2017

The only thing that concerns us is how he got where he is today and how long he’s staying.

