This story starts with a tweet that’s no longer there, but The Weekly Standard’s Jeryl Bier has a screenshot. It seems The Hill tweeted that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed on “Fox & Friends” that the GOP had “begged” Democrats to work on tax reform.

That set off Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu:

Dear @PressSec: You don't serve in Congress. I do. And I can say with absolute certainty that you are lying. https://t.co/PGGMhnRVzr — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 19, 2017

However, the tweet to which Lieu was responding has since been deleted and replaced with a corrected version:

As of 4:22 PM, @tedlieu had 14,228 retweets, 28,980 likes saying @presssec is lying based on a now-deleted @thehill tweet. Here are both tweets: pic.twitter.com/pbnDmA5Uui — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 19, 2017

So Huckabee Sanders didn’t say the GOP begged Democrats to work on tax reform; instead, she said Democrats “should’ve been begging and banging down the door of the building behind me to be part of this process and to be part of helping more Americans be more successful.”

That means Ted Lieu accused her of lying based on a bogus quote, and racked up more than 30,000 likes in the process.

Huckabee Sanders fired back.

Dear @tedlieu – I don’t serve in Congress, but I can read. If you had read the story, not an incorrect tweet, you would see that what I said was Dems should be begging to help Americans keep more of their money. You should spend less time tweeting, more time doing your job. https://t.co/jI3W2a0xaQ — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 19, 2017

Nice. If he’d even taken the time to read the piece, he’d have known the tweet was incorrect.

This is something you don't see everyday. Since the tweet Lieu was talking about was deleted, I'm going to award this round to Sanders. https://t.co/8kqgsHgGGI — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 19, 2017

Let's go to Sarah Sanders taking on Ted Lieu, just moments ago. pic.twitter.com/sH3Vzcjxoj — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) December 19, 2017

Paging Ted Lieu, please pick up your testicles at the customer service desk. https://t.co/HN1USOdynE — ☠Problematic AF™, Taking It To The Streets☠ (@EF517_V2) December 19, 2017

BOOM. That was some mic drop. https://t.co/Qe9buFJ6kR — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 19, 2017

did not see that last line coming https://t.co/nAWrWeKiZz — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) December 19, 2017

Feel the burn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/BdciFlqTU8 — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) December 19, 2017

Lieu tried to save face with a follow-up tweet:

Dear @PressSec: If the Hill tweet was incorrect, then my tweet based on it would also be incorrect. Unlike the Trump Administration, I am confident enough to admit errors. Also, I dare you to give the same tweeting advice you gave me to your boss. https://t.co/EpcCV4VIiM — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 19, 2017

Too late to score points this round, but try again tomorrow.