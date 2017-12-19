This story starts with a tweet that’s no longer there, but The Weekly Standard’s Jeryl Bier has a screenshot. It seems The Hill tweeted that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed on “Fox & Friends” that the GOP had “begged” Democrats to work on tax reform.

That set off Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu:

However, the tweet to which Lieu was responding has since been deleted and replaced with a corrected version:

So Huckabee Sanders didn’t say the GOP begged Democrats to work on tax reform; instead, she said Democrats “should’ve been begging and banging down the door of the building behind me to be part of this process and to be part of helping more Americans be more successful.”

That means Ted Lieu accused her of lying based on a bogus quote, and racked up more than 30,000 likes in the process.

Huckabee Sanders fired back.

Trending

Nice. If he’d even taken the time to read the piece, he’d have known the tweet was incorrect.

Lieu tried to save face with a follow-up tweet:

Too late to score points this round, but try again tomorrow.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: deleted tweetSarah Huckabee SandersTed LieuThe Hill