Activist Erica Garner, the oldest daughter of Eric Garner, whose words “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement, died Saturday at age 27.

BREAKING: Erica Garner, police brutality activist and daughter of chokehold victim Eric Garner, is dead at 27 pic.twitter.com/jeKOw4lI2C — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 30, 2017

Bernie Sanders had quite a bit to say about her passing:

Erica Garner was an exceptional young woman. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, friend. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to the entire Garner family and to all those she has impacted. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 30, 2017

Though Erica didn't ask to be an activist, she responded to the personal tragedy of seeing her father die while being arrested in New York City by becoming a leading proponent for criminal justice reform and for an end to police brutality. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 30, 2017

I had the honor of getting to know Erica and I was inspired by the commitment she made working towards a more just world for her children and future generations. She was a fighter for justice and will not be forgotten. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 30, 2017

Those are lovely words, Sen. Sanders, but do you have to be so white? Out of respect for Erica Garner, maybe you should just pipe down? That’s the impression we got from her verified Twitter account, which asked that only black journalists request comment.

Out of respect to Erica please do not request comment if the journalist is not Black. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

What, freezing out ALL journalists who aren’t black? How is that racist?

Erica wants to be remembered as a racist? Maybe whoever you are, you shouldn’t speak for her, out of respect. https://t.co/oF9zNJao8E — Anmarie (@LiberalHeretic) December 30, 2017

If this account wasn't verified I would refuse to believe that this was anything but trolling to stir the pot. But it's not? I mean? is it just me or is this not racism. Because it sure looks like racism to me. Which is super counter productive. https://t.co/968HOSovpj — Alexander the Great🌊🐘🗡️🏈🎙️ (@alexallen47) December 30, 2017

Something something content of character…

Something something color of skin… https://t.co/AkQ5JhlLfb — Douglas (@DouglasShrugged) December 30, 2017

I wonder if they refused white doctors and nurses care? https://t.co/dpp4qbryU9 — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) December 30, 2017

This is how you unify race relations in this country. Well done 🙄 https://t.co/XnKUF4rSfq — Mark Tricht (@TheRealMugatu) December 30, 2017

There is so much wrong with this. https://t.co/JUfZkALqWc — Elliott Howell (@realelliotth) December 30, 2017

How to lose sympathy in one simple tweet: https://t.co/HWtcXtXMyW — Problematic dissident. (@CollinsKaranja3) December 30, 2017

Race baiting even in death. That's a new one. https://t.co/UFh5C1i6rZ — Jason Kost (@KostJason) December 30, 2017

Holy fucking blatant racism. Keep the dream alive, assholes. https://t.co/uf6UYlvYqL — TJ (@TJ_N_Nashville) December 30, 2017

Identity politics even after death. What a shame. https://t.co/xbZiAUzqIN — DON Fenris (@LanternofLight1) December 30, 2017

As humans, everything we do either adds to a problem or adds to a solution. An example of adding to a problem: https://t.co/ScIUbMcJGj — Alex Alred (@alex_alred) December 30, 2017

How tone deaf can you get folks… https://t.co/CFOdvWEYp0 — JustUseYourEffingName (@tribros) December 30, 2017

This is actually insane. There’s no other way for me to write it. https://t.co/YWjOHbobUu — Abe Muniz (@abemuniz) December 30, 2017

Sad tweet showing the division that Obama has returned to America. We agreed on little, but RIP Erica. You were too young. https://t.co/aIUGkGT81i — Ed Heileson 🇺🇸 (@EdHeileson) December 30, 2017

A sad tweet to end to a sad story. https://t.co/yCxzWnkEzx — @ModerateNation 🇺🇸 (@ModerateNation) December 30, 2017

