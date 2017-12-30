Activist Erica Garner, the oldest daughter of Eric Garner, whose words “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement, died Saturday at age 27.

Bernie Sanders had quite a bit to say about her passing:

Those are lovely words, Sen. Sanders, but do you have to be so white? Out of respect for Erica Garner, maybe you should just pipe down? That’s the impression we got from her verified Twitter account, which asked that only black journalists request comment.

What, freezing out ALL journalists who aren’t black? How is that racist?

