As the nation keeps an eye on Alabama to see if Roy Moore can survive allegations of sexual misconduct, reporter Kyle Potter checked in on Sen. Al Franken, who “resigned” during a press conference Dec. 7 but hasn’t actually gone anywhere yet.

Many wonder if Franken actually will resign should Moore triumph, but as of this afternoon, Franken hasn’t set a date.

Sen. Franken still has not set a final date for his official resignation, per his office. #mnsen — Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) December 12, 2017

Probably because he's not resigning https://t.co/zXAgn12agY — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) December 12, 2017

BREAKING: Al Franken has still not resigned. https://t.co/MAqvh84TW1 — RBe (@RBPundit) December 12, 2017

That’s not much of a resignation then, is it?

Depends what happens in Alabama. — Jim Rose ☕️ (@JimRoseVSOP) December 12, 2017

Checking to see what the political landscape is after the election in Alabama — Michael Klipstein (@Klipper1967) December 12, 2017

He ain’t going anywhere, especially if Moore wins. https://t.co/5qOQThWskB — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 12, 2017

This hinges entirely on the Jones/Moore race. If Moore wins, Franken stays. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) December 12, 2017

If Moore wins, Franken doesn’t resign. It’s all a political ploy https://t.co/BlxXvUUM9e — Eddie 🔹 (@eddiecarl4468) December 12, 2017

He's waiting to see the results of the Alabama election. If Moore wins, Franken will take back his resignation. https://t.co/Zt7wSH7Jny — sky (@SkylerCFelix) December 12, 2017

Just watch. He's waiting to see the outcome of tonight's election. If Moore wins, he'll state he will resign as soon as Moore does. Calling it now. https://t.co/N25MlDkFMl — Brian Nichols (@BNicholsLiberty) December 12, 2017

I'm telling you, if Roy Moore wins tonight, Franken says he is justified in staying in the Senate. https://t.co/RulEn0VBpv — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 12, 2017

Of course not. He's hoping against hope that Moore wins today. He will renege on his promise to resign if Moore wins. You can see it coming a mile away. He's not sorry. He is a smarmy, arrogant POS. https://t.co/PC72JlL9Sf — Sofa King John Barry (@CardsFanTX) December 12, 2017

When the polls close in Alabama, we should all have a better idea. — Tracey Shapiro (@Tracey1024) December 12, 2017

It was @smerconish who surprised @BrookeBCNN by saying Franken left himself an out. Alabama results will tell the tale https://t.co/sElMD61HmU — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 12, 2017

The political calculation machine is waiting for some important inputs today. This has nothing to do with morality or "doing the right thing" https://t.co/jKCRsyXSUr — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 12, 2017

Nobody wants Roy Moore to win more than Al Franken. https://t.co/eWBDlOBCHn — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 12, 2017

Franken trolled everybody with his someday-resignation. And that kind of trolling is typical of him. — Deplorable Werner ن (@sipmacrants) December 12, 2017

It's almost as if all of those "zero tolerance" statements were just political posturing… https://t.co/DY2wZAa9UR — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) December 12, 2017

don't be surprised if franken retracts his resignation. he's probably waiting to see what the GOP does when Moore wins.

If the GOP allows Moore to sit in the senate, that's when franken will probably retract. — JacobBrannan (@JakeBrannan5499) December 12, 2017

only reason franken said he'd resign is cuz the top dems pulled their support from him, cuz they have to be the party of ethics and morality. In truth, they love franken, & they wouldn't be asking him to resign if Moore wasn't running in AL.

Dems and libs go where the wind blows. — JacobBrannan (@JakeBrannan5499) December 12, 2017

Sources tell me it will be immediately after the end of the Al Franken decadehttps://t.co/kLWXKKWVnt — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 12, 2017

The Franken / Moore Sexual Harassment Act of 2018 is gonna be lit https://t.co/f39B2gxyga — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) December 12, 2017

He's not going to resign. I don't want to hear about the Democrats "moral high ground" on these issues as long as Franken stays. https://t.co/7FVOHVFnOL — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) December 12, 2017

Why isn’t he gone already? Pathetic https://t.co/0J2lFcdCIo — Mr. Miller (@JmeMiller1974) December 12, 2017

Because the creeper aint leaving. He will have to be dragged out of the Senate https://t.co/zgJbmqIS14 — rob b. (@RobBar88) December 12, 2017

I believe this is called the "George Costanza" https://t.co/6bq4zOgZMz — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 12, 2017

Bitter clinger pic.twitter.com/B2Lecg1uTa — P Flynn Anderson (@pkfanderson) December 12, 2017

* * *

