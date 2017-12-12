As the nation keeps an eye on Alabama to see if Roy Moore can survive allegations of sexual misconduct, reporter Kyle Potter checked in on Sen. Al Franken, who “resigned” during a press conference Dec. 7 but hasn’t actually gone anywhere yet.

Many wonder if Franken actually will resign should Moore triumph, but as of this afternoon, Franken hasn’t set a date.

That’s not much of a resignation then, is it?

