As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona was expected to resign from Congress, and the reason why is something we and most of Twitter certainly didn’t expect.

Apparently, the Ethics Committee is reviewing Franks’ “discussion of surrogacy with two previous female subordinates, making each feel uncomfortable.”

OK, we joke about liberals always whining that we’re literally living in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but that actually gets uncomfortably close.

Franks says he’ll be leaving Congress as of Jan. 31, 2018.

