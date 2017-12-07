Trent Franks, come on down!

More from RollCall:

The congressman did not confirm or deny any plans to resign. Franks said he expected to make a statement Thursday.

“We will have a statement a little bit later, but that’s all I can tell you right now,” Franks told Roll Call. “The statement will explain.”

It is unclear exactly why Franks is stepping down, but one Arizona Republican said there had been rumors of inappropriate behavior. The Republican said the congressman had apparently been making plans to run for Senate in 2012, but abruptly canceled those plans.

“There’s been rumors swirling around him for years, at least in 2012,” the Republican said. “And if this turns out to be true there won’t be that many people who are surprised.”