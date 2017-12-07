Peter Daou actually does tweet about things other than Hillary Clinton, but somehow she came up again today in connection to Sen. Al Franken announcing his impending resignation.

You see, Franken set the moral high ground so high Thursday by resigning that NOW is the moment for the media to step up and apologize for its misogynistic and sexist coverage of candidate Hillary Clinton.

With #AlFranken showing moral leadership and resigning, NOW IS THE CULTURAL AND POLITICAL MOMENT for the mainstream media to admit and apologize for systemic misogyny/sexism in their coverage of @HillaryClinton. https://t.co/beUVkqIsXV — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 7, 2017

Look, he even “authenticated” his opinion with one of his little Verrit.com trading cards.

Every last reporter, commentator, editor, talking head etc owes her an apology. And they owe us one as well. — Laura (@Lolly_Jean) December 7, 2017

Um, no.

Correct, it was sexism and misogyny that forced her to use an unauthorized server for classified information, then lie about it and then force her to never campaign in Wisconsin. https://t.co/rJrIXGGNWW — Fred Flickinger (@Flickfred) December 7, 2017

Literally a non sequitur in every way. Total disconnect! Hahahahaha — InkResist (@InkResist) December 7, 2017

The sun is hot!!! Wait, I thought we were playing the game of “mention anything, and Pete will bring it back to Hillary” — brendan (@giants2007) December 7, 2017

You will never take responsibility for your campaigns inability to overcome the challenges that it faced. It's always someone else's fault. — Ric Milosh (@RicMilosh) December 7, 2017

All due respect Peter. On this subject you should let it go. You are looking more than a bit silly. Have a think about how you've acted. Then come back to it — chris lambert (@grnmedina_chris) December 7, 2017

omg dude just stop it already — ComradeDra☭ula (@ChaosBot5000) December 7, 2017

But what about the moral leadership demonstrated by Franken?

Moral leadership would've been to not grope women. He's resigning in disgrace. Don't try to make him a martyr. He's a pig. — Will. B (@thunder0291) December 7, 2017

Uh, moral leadership would have been resigning before he got caught. Nice try. — Craig Steger (@craig_steger) December 7, 2017

Wow, how alternate is the reality you live in? Integrity is what you do when no one is watching. Al Franken can't claim moral leadership when he was forced out. Election coverage favored Trump?!? Please, coverage was directed by Podesta TO Media. See Wikileaks — FTOP_T (@t_ftop) December 7, 2017

* * *

