Peter Daou actually does tweet about things other than Hillary Clinton, but somehow she came up again today in connection to Sen. Al Franken announcing his impending resignation.

You see, Franken set the moral high ground so high Thursday by resigning that NOW is the moment for the media to step up and apologize for its misogynistic and sexist coverage of candidate Hillary Clinton.

Look, he even “authenticated” his opinion with one of his little Verrit.com trading cards.

Um, no.

But what about the moral leadership demonstrated by Franken?

