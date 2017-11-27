As Twitchy reported, Rep. Nancy Pelosi was a guest on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, where she awkwardly defended Rep. John Conyers against allegations of sexual harassment.

Of course, the Democrats’ mantra during the 2016 campaign was that women were to be heard and believed, but questioned on NBC about Conyers, all Pelosi was able to do was call Conyers an “icon” and admit that she didn’t know his accusers. “They have not really come forward,” she explained.

Pelosi has been trying to walk back that appearance ever since, and on Monday afternoon her office issued a statement that looks an awful lot like a failed attempt at damage control.

This afternoon, I spoke with Melanie Sloan who worked for Congressman Conyers on the Judiciary Committee in the mid-1990s. I believe what Ms. Sloan has told me. Read my full statement: https://t.co/OewsWUl6ZX — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 27, 2017

Pelosi tries to mitigate damage from widely panned MTP interview pic.twitter.com/EXxC8RsFRf — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 27, 2017

Attempt at damage control: https://t.co/knYVplXnky — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 28, 2017

So she’s heard and believes Melanie Sloane, who described to her behavior that Pelosi labeled “unacceptable and disappointing.” But unacceptable how, exactly? There’s certainly no mention of Conyers’ resignation in the statement.

Ah, the classic non-statement statement. — Millennial Elephant (@MillenialElph) November 27, 2017

Pelosi believes Sloan, the Conyers accuser she spoke w/. Next obvious question she will have to address: So now what? => https://t.co/itImetr0LM — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) November 27, 2017

OK. And what should happen to Mr. Conyers? Nothing? Stay the course? https://t.co/z8nA3gCyan — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) November 28, 2017

Oh, 👌 fantastic! Let’s get that resignation press conference ready — Gut (@Gutdaddy) November 28, 2017

And

And therefore

And therefore I will be recommending the following action, taking the following action, or I call on / condemn Conyers for …

You're not done here. — Flying Mezerkis (@FlyingMezerkis) November 27, 2017

So what does that mean, do you now think the Congressman should be investigated by ethics Committee? Do you think he should step down? Or are you selective in your condemnation like @realDonaldTrump is with @MooreSenate ? — Rich Schultz (@motor1964) November 28, 2017

This was an extremely important statement after your remarks yesterday. I appreciate you being so clear here, but I’m not sure why you did not say Conyers needs to resign? Conyers needs to resign. Congress cannot use tax payer money to settle these suits/complaints. — Bipartisan B (@bipartisan_b) November 28, 2017

Pelosi cowardly still not calling for Conyers to resign https://t.co/rly5NR6jr7 — Drogon (@drogon_dracarys) November 27, 2017

Would have been nice if you also called for Conyers to step down immediately, but you didn’t. Your bias is showing. — Jennifer Baty (@JenBaty) November 28, 2017

So, not calling for resignation? — MWR DBM (@mwr_dbm) November 28, 2017

Haha Pelosi believes her, but her position still remains that Congressman Conyers don’t have to resign. Politicians are above a zero tolerance standard — Mr. Smart (@dsmart86) November 28, 2017

Nice try, but if he's still in office by Friday your words will have meant nothing. Nothing. — Ron Stack (@ronstack) November 28, 2017

He’s still an icon and almost certainly a “champion of women” — which is what makes this so difficult.

Hi Nancy, coward, Bill Cosby was an "icon" too. — Pivot to Grocery Leadership (@hausfrausystems) November 28, 2017

Way to back peddle Nancy….no one believes you — Donna Seay (@DonnaSeay3) November 27, 2017

Some bad press made you re-calculate. Congrats. Please resign. — Around The Empire 🌐 (@USEmpireShow) November 28, 2017

Nice 180 from your remarks yesterday. A true politician. Oops! — Mimi Haines (@MimiHaines) November 28, 2017

Did you get whip lash from the sudden backpedaling? — libssuck (@libssuck2017) November 28, 2017

* * *

Related: