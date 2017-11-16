We miss the days when Hillary Clinton was hiding out in the woods of Chappaqua, but that promotional tour for her book “What Happened” brought her out of the forest and into just about every bookstore still standing, as well as every news network, daytime chat show, and podcast.

That tour seems to be winding down as Hillary hits smaller news outlets, but as Twitchy reported Wednesday night, there are new questions to ask. For example, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has reportedly made noises about appointing a special counsel to investigate the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One.

Appearing with NowThis News on Wednesday, Clinton said that an investigation into her activities would be an “abuse of power” that would degrade the American justice system. Speaking to Mother Jones, Clinton repeated her claim about an investigation into her activities moving America closer to authoritarianism.

Hillary Clinton just spoke out for the first time since Trump's special counsel threat—and she did not mince words https://t.co/4wvr4gVmd1 pic.twitter.com/x5QmRdk6EH — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) November 16, 2017

Hillary Clinton: DOJ investigating me would be 'abuse of power.' pic.twitter.com/JfFyvTwAMI — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) November 16, 2017

Clinton, an alumnus of the Obama administration, claimed again that an investigation would be “a disastrous step into politicizing the Justice Department” and would “send a signal that we’re going to be like some dictatorship, like some authoritarian regime, where political opponents are going to be unfairly, fraudulently investigated.”

"It would be an abuse of power for the Department of Justice to seek justice in my abuse of power." – @HillaryClinton Okay, crazy lady. https://t.co/aKrYOj8Msd — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 16, 2017

Abuse of power ? Thats a Clinton Mantra https://t.co/Vs6V6YQqkh — Dennis Walker (@dwalker1946) November 16, 2017

How is it abuse of power? https://t.co/KmwPH8F4P0 — Nahid (@NahidNazery) November 16, 2017

Because she didn’t do anything wrong! Obviously …

Unbelievable! Hillary Clinton is preaching about 'abuse of power'….😲 https://t.co/z9BOqz5HXl — Glenn Quagmire 📣 (@marklar1969) November 16, 2017

If anyone knows about abuse of power, it's her! https://t.co/aqr0u2p94d — Betsy Ross (@BetsyRoss99) November 16, 2017

You mean like when the Obama administration used your oppo research from Russia to get FISA warrants against your political opponent in the heat of a campaign? https://t.co/W01zMSuiTz — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) November 16, 2017

No Obama Lynch Comey Powers Rice Rhodes Brennan Clapper Lerner Holder Clinton was all abuse of power https://t.co/3AkRJU1YBy — Jim Carpenter (@sportsfan_james) November 16, 2017

If the DOJ isn't investigating her it would be an admission that there is no justice left in the world. https://t.co/Mg3mI4VOrj — Donna (@donnamoon81146) November 16, 2017

it's so quiet at Clinton Foundation you can almost hear an email getting deleted https://t.co/4c882h3Y8E — Jason (@JasonNdt3) November 16, 2017

So innocent that a DOJ investigation into her would yield a predetermined result. https://t.co/cSq0oPMgZ0 — Trump2️⃣⏺2️⃣⏺😁 (@He_Has_Failed) November 16, 2017

It would damage the very fabric of the country itself for her to be investigated for wrongdoing.

Says the criminal who still cannot accept her defeat, has the entire country in a collective violent delirium ripping itself apart in an effort to undo election results & risking nuclear war with Russia so that this evil crook could usurp power. https://t.co/EnUnVLw45c — juana B(mad as hell) (@ndree091) November 16, 2017

LOL

she is trying really hard to not get in trouble https://t.co/xrySFaVKdc — 🎀🦃Fuufs🦃🎀 (@fufabunny) November 16, 2017

"The Art of Projection" – Live performance nightly by Hillary Rodent Clinton. Even for the sake of research, I find it hard to watch this vile woman. https://t.co/CksciZpvez — The Anomaly (@UnmaskedAmeric1) November 16, 2017

Please stop her from saying words. https://t.co/V5WYWW0Xk8 — Denise Curtis (@fixerofthings) November 16, 2017

* * *

