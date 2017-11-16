We miss the days when Hillary Clinton was hiding out in the woods of Chappaqua, but that promotional tour for her book “What Happened” brought her out of the forest and into just about every bookstore still standing, as well as every news network, daytime chat show, and podcast.

That tour seems to be winding down as Hillary hits smaller news outlets, but as Twitchy reported Wednesday night, there are new questions to ask. For example, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has reportedly made noises about appointing a special counsel to investigate the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One.

Appearing with NowThis News on Wednesday, Clinton said that an investigation into her activities would be an “abuse of power” that would degrade the American justice system. Speaking to Mother Jones, Clinton repeated her claim about an investigation into her activities moving America closer to authoritarianism.

Clinton, an alumnus of the Obama administration, claimed again that an investigation would be “a disastrous step into politicizing the Justice Department” and would “send a signal that we’re going to be like some dictatorship, like some authoritarian regime, where political opponents are going to be unfairly, fraudulently investigated.”

Because she didn’t do anything wrong! Obviously …

It would damage the very fabric of the country itself for her to be investigated for wrongdoing.

