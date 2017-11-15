As Twitchy reported, Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s wife Kayla has involved herself in her husband’s campaign, doing what she can to fend off allegations that Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with girls as young as 14.

Unfortunately, she’s not very good at it, and she keeps sharing on social media stories that have been debunked; for example, the idea that the Washington Post paid his accuser (the person who started that rumor has disappeared from Twitter) and another bogus story about a restaurant not existing when a waitress claims Moore signed her yearbook there.

The Moore campaign is doing what it can, though, and has set up a “Judge Moore Witch Hunt” link where people can report “inappropriate news organization contact.”

Roy Moore's campaign now has a place to report "inappropriate news organization contact" pic.twitter.com/DHob5munOW — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 15, 2017

Yes, I'd like to report a suspicious sounding Jewish reporter for WaPo, Judge Moore, a Bernie Bernstein https://t.co/7xxai6LCYG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 15, 2017

As Twitchy reported Tuesday night, there have been reports of robocalls from a supposed Washington Post reporter named “Bernie Bernstein” offering thousands for dirt on Moore — what looks like a pretty transparent attempt to back up the charge that the Post is paying women to accuse him.

So, will the Judge Moore Witch Hunt link turn things around?

Not really sure what kind of contact Roy Moore thinks is inappropriate, to be honest. https://t.co/T0SLOtH643 — Sign Popehat's Yearbook (@Popehat) November 15, 2017

Ouch.

you know who else knows about "inappropriate contact"? https://t.co/Uani7XGer9 — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) November 15, 2017

Is there a place to report inappropriate 16-year-old-girl contact? https://t.co/25GzaNTgRE — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 15, 2017

Like, say, if a reporter tries to sign your yearbook, then give you a lift in his car, then force your head into your lap. Or misquote you. https://t.co/1jRre2MQUh — David Simon (@AoDespair) November 15, 2017

lmao that Roy Moore is complaining about something he calls “inappropriate contact” https://t.co/E9x3txv4LY — long bear chase me (@HonoredSpirit) November 15, 2017

If only there’d been a place to report “inappropriate Roy Moore contact” 40 years ago https://t.co/mphn4QMM0l — Marlon Weems 👨🏾‍💻 (@GeekTrader) November 15, 2017

Donald Trump’s war with the media has nothing on the Moore campaign.

"Show me on the doll where the news organization touched you." https://t.co/KXfpClUzdG — Michael Colton (@mikecolton) November 15, 2017

"Has a Jewish journalist named Bernie Bernstein offered you money for false accusations? Call us ASAP!" — Frantically yours, the Roy Moore campaign https://t.co/CJH0FGhkHo — SRB (@SaraRBurke) November 15, 2017

It's interesting what the Moores define as "inappropriate." https://t.co/7vWCaqnJ3U — Cornucopia o' Cait (@nolanolegal) November 15, 2017

"Phone calls, cell phone calls, messages, emails … showing up at people's houses" is basically just the definition of standard reporting methods. https://t.co/JLDEC8LLFk — Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster) November 15, 2017

“Numerous reports of phone calls, cell phone calls, messages, and emails” asking people who know Roy Moore questions about Roy Moore. Sounds pretty ominous. https://t.co/xG5oLSOHqL — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) November 15, 2017

You might recognize this inappropriate contact as … REPORTING. https://t.co/GVKhTl6e0b — John Kelly (@jkelly3rd) November 15, 2017

These examples are all popularly known as "reporting."#RoyMoore https://t.co/wIZvpewJVJ — tim mullaney (@timmullaney) November 15, 2017

When you refer to basic journalistic reporting as "inappropriate contact" 🤔 https://t.co/dcqSQyBYQZ — Zeninjor Enwemeka (@Zeninjor) November 15, 2017

Reporters contacting people and requesting interviews is…not harassment. https://t.co/gZxu2pml3R — Alicia Robinson (@ARobWriter) November 15, 2017

This is sad and desperate…. https://t.co/UFTiykozf1 — Joel W Collier (@joelwcollier20) November 15, 2017

It’s like she wants her husband to look worse. https://t.co/ov9iIGzhj4 — Christine Rousselle 💁🏻 (@crousselle) November 15, 2017

The fact that anyone in the Moore family can un-ironically ask people to “report inappropriate contact” is truly something else. https://t.co/EChYopsz9p — Hollywoo Stars and Celebrities What Do They Know D (@NotGilbertGrape) November 15, 2017

* * *

