As if things could get any stranger with the Roy Moore campaign Tuesday, WKRG News is reporting that at least one person in Alabama has received a robocall from someone calling himself Bernie Bernstein and claiming to be a reporter for the Washington Post.

During the recording, “Bernstein” reportedly offers a reward of between $5,000 and $7,000 for damaging information on Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Wow: There's a fake, mysterious robocall in Alabama out there from someone falsely claiming to be 'Bernie Bernstein,' a reporter from the Washington Post, seeking 'damaging' info on Roy Moore for $ https://t.co/S7T9RcHtki via @WKRG — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 14, 2017

Pastor Al Moore transcribed the message he received:

Hi, this is Bernie Bernstein, I’m a reporter for the Washington Post calling to find out if anyone at this address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between $5000 and $7000 dollars. We will not be fully investigating these claims however we will make a written report. I can be reached by email at [email protected], thank you.

Looks like someone is trying to make far-right media's false Wash. Post bribery claim (based off of a discredited Twitter account) seem real.https://t.co/p1RVXZeCnu — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) November 14, 2017

Extremely sleazy tactics taking place right now in Alabama, smearing the Washington Post and adding new fuel for debunked conspiracy theories. https://t.co/2V79tJr7kR — Marshall Cohen (@Marshall_Cohen) November 14, 2017

Hello….this is Bernie Bernstein from the fake news media, failing Washington Post, do you have any dirt I can use to ruin the reputation of a perfectly fine gentleman who has never, I say never, molested 14-year-old girls? https://t.co/IHyioy7EbJ — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) November 14, 2017

Yeah, the offer is fake, but … Bernie Bernstein?

Wonder if he’s Jewish https://t.co/idqluTk7zk — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) November 14, 2017

This is truly stupid. Some #RoyMoore voters will believe it. No journalist is robocalling to get stories. Please people https://t.co/9pZArwR4IB — Mitchell Fink (@themitchellfink) November 15, 2017

First a fake account imitating a dead navy seal spreads false rumor to RW media about WaPo paying for anti-Moore story. Now a fake robocall trying to push the same narrative. Someone is desperate to discredit the WaPo story. https://t.co/MsCQnygQFM — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 14, 2017

“Honey there’s a Jewfus Mediaberg on the phone? Something about that judge you took to prom.” https://t.co/7zjwyYHHPo — Fiorello La Garbagecan (@StuntBirdArmy) November 15, 2017

