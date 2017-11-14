As if things could get any stranger with the Roy Moore campaign Tuesday, WKRG News is reporting that at least one person in Alabama has received a robocall from someone calling himself Bernie Bernstein and claiming to be a reporter for the Washington Post.

During the recording, “Bernstein” reportedly offers a reward of between $5,000 and $7,000 for damaging information on Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Pastor Al Moore transcribed the message he received:

Hi, this is Bernie Bernstein, I’m a reporter for the Washington Post calling to find out if anyone at this address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between $5000 and $7000 dollars. We will not be fully investigating these claims however we will make a written report. I can be reached by email at [email protected], thank you.

Yeah, the offer is fake, but … Bernie Bernstein?

