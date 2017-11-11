Even if Roy Moore’s Senate run is successful, he wouldn’t be serving with Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee long; Corker announced in September that he would be retiring from the Senate when his term expires at the end of 2018.

Reaction from the GOP to reports that Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old when he was in his 30s has been mixed, but perhaps the harshest tweet came from Sen. John McCain, who didn’t bother with the question of whether the allegations against Moore were true:

The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 9, 2017

It took him a bit longer than other senators, but Corker on Saturday tweeted that Moore’s very nomination by the GOP was “a bridge too far,” even before the allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

Look, I'm sorry, but even before these reports surfaced, Roy Moore's nomination was a bridge too far. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) November 11, 2017

Lit, maybe, but a little late?

Oh look, gang, it's Senator Day Late And Dollar Short! https://t.co/7yE4cJEwmo — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) November 11, 2017

…he finds the guts to say, after the reports surfaced https://t.co/1ubDLhwzU1 — ambpdx (@ambrown) November 11, 2017

Retiring senator cannot WAIT to be invited on Morning Joe to discuss this hot tweet. https://t.co/Bhaho7543B — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) November 11, 2017

Now that Moore has chosen defiance, there are a number of GOP senators I'm watching closely to gauge the party's path on next month's election. Look, I'm sorry, but even before this tweet, Bob Corker wasn't one of them. https://t.co/KzRbKdJ1zV — Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) November 11, 2017

The unbearable lightness of a man who only rediscovers his spine once he has no deliverables due to his party… https://t.co/8r8zBFXMYQ — Good news, bitches! (@goodnewsbitches) November 11, 2017

I'm so happy that you're retiring and starting a new job as a has been/know nothing on cnn https://t.co/sxrx6L1j2L — Lauren Williams (@laurenpaige1985) November 11, 2017

When you don't have to play politics anymore: https://t.co/hgtqDBLhsz — Todd Walker (@ToddWalkerNews) November 11, 2017

Nothing better than a retiring politician – they actually speak the truth. Why we need term limits. https://t.co/VcEQzlFo2y — Mike S Will (@mike_S_will) November 11, 2017

Amen. The freedom of having nothing left to lose. https://t.co/v3ffZGcATv — TJ (@TJishsh) November 11, 2017

But …

Tell your fellow Republicans this. YOU have to apply pressure. https://t.co/9mF7C2TMe8 — Azalea (@AzaleaCloud) November 11, 2017

And what are you going to do about it besides tweet? https://t.co/p7w7Lb4GEu — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) November 11, 2017

You can endorse @GDouglasJones & tell your fellow "disgusted" Republicans to do the same.

Country over Party, right? https://t.co/8jY6VDj9Vp — Todd S (@license2confuse) November 11, 2017

how hard is it to say "so vote for Doug Jones." https://t.co/Eh2YjV7MJO — EnoughTrumpSpam (@enoughtrumpspam) November 11, 2017

Sir, if he is still elected, will you vote to expel him from the Senate? https://t.co/soKpRIvK6v — Drogon (@drogon_dracarys) November 11, 2017

Don't be sorry Bob. Just do you. https://t.co/WQDWc8Ydzv — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) November 11, 2017

Credit Hot Air’s Allahpundit with the most realistic take:

I cannot wait to watch these guys interact with Senator Moore next year https://t.co/S8nw4bw6ow — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 11, 2017

* * *