In light of the disturbing news that Roy Moore allegedly had sexual relations with teenage girls when he was in his 30s, several GOP politicians have expressed their concern:

JUST IN: Senator John Cornyn, No. 2 Republican leaders, calls allegations about Roy Moore “deeply disturbing” — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) November 9, 2017

With some also calling for Moore to step down if the allegations are true:

JUST NOW: @lisamurkowski on WaPo Report on Roy Moore: “I’m horrified and if it’s true he should step down immediately.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 9, 2017

NEW: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and NRSC Chair Cory Gardner release statements on allegations against Roy Moore: "If these allegations are true, he must step aside." pic.twitter.com/8EdCXINT8l — ABC News (@ABC) November 9, 2017

BREAKING: Alabama Senator Richard Shelby weighs in on Moore allegations: "If that's true, I don't believe there'd be any place for him in the United States Senate" — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 9, 2017

If there is any truth at all to these horrific allegations, Roy Moore should immediately step aside as a Senate candidate. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) November 9, 2017

LIST: All the Republicans calling for Roy Moore to step down after allegations he pursued 14-year-old girl https://t.co/T7G0cd723m pic.twitter.com/JuIYpanxSd — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 9, 2017

Sen. John McCain also said Moore should step down:

The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 9, 2017

McCain on Moore: "He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of." pic.twitter.com/zmVBL2u2Ft — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) November 9, 2017

Do you notice anything missing from McCain’s statement?

The only senator so far who hasn't hedged his denunciation with "if true" https://t.co/aEHNqGTy3b — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 9, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain dispenses with the if/then equivocations and directly calls for @MooreSenate to step aside. pic.twitter.com/q2p1FitCQL — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 9, 2017

Notably, the McCain statement does not have an "if true" caveat. https://t.co/DHKrPTGkRc — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 9, 2017

McCain says Moore should step down right away, no "if true" caveat pic.twitter.com/BvvtIx5oSE — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 9, 2017

Wow.