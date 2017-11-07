Politico’s Edward-Isaac Dovere sat for a lengthy interview with former attorney general Eric Holder, but the very best part can be found in the tweet promoting the piece.

Dovere writes:

“Debts have to be repaid,” Holder told the first church. “We need to send Donald Trump a message. … You’re telling Donald Trump that’s not the America I want. We want the America of Barack Obama.”

He said he was exhausted by the president. Sounding like Obama, Holder talked about making sure “Pootie” and “Ray Ray” got off the couch to vote. He noted that they needed big margins because “voting machines get lost.”

Voting machines get lost?

If this is true, why didn’t he tell us about it before, when he was in power? And what about the ones that get reprogrammed by Russian agents walking into polling places with floppy disks?

