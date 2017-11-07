Politico’s Edward-Isaac Dovere sat for a lengthy interview with former attorney general Eric Holder, but the very best part can be found in the tweet promoting the piece.

Holder encourages Democrats in Virginia to vote today in huge numbers because “voting machines get lost.” https://t.co/5UPrGdqCWF — POLITICO Magazine (@POLITICOMag) November 7, 2017

Dovere writes:

“Debts have to be repaid,” Holder told the first church. “We need to send Donald Trump a message. … You’re telling Donald Trump that’s not the America I want. We want the America of Barack Obama.” He said he was exhausted by the president. Sounding like Obama, Holder talked about making sure “Pootie” and “Ray Ray” got off the couch to vote. He noted that they needed big margins because “voting machines get lost.”

Voting machines get lost?

I beg your pardon? https://t.co/ZClzAcMoHe — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 7, 2017

That's certainly an irresponsible statement for a former U.S. Attorney General to make. https://t.co/ikYRfubK0P — Jay Bush (@tnjaybush) November 7, 2017

This is some incredible conspiracy mongering https://t.co/noqno0IMIa — 🦗New Free Soil Party (@FreeSoilAndrew) November 7, 2017

You spelled Alex Jones wrong. https://t.co/lv4nuGOGeu — RBe (@RBPundit) November 7, 2017

If this is true, why didn’t he tell us about it before, when he was in power? And what about the ones that get reprogrammed by Russian agents walking into polling places with floppy disks?

How many were lost while he was AG? https://t.co/mtmEzNqVXs — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) November 7, 2017

Why didn't Holder search for these lost voting machines when he was AG? https://t.co/rUn5wPiQcC — Mike (@ThePantau) November 7, 2017

He & his ilk don't believe voter fraud is happening but 'voting machines get lost'? Personally, I think Eric is nervous about some stuff. https://t.co/PsLLlJT5CX — Just Sham (@itsShamsFault) November 7, 2017

Or "misplaced" ballots could tun up in the truck of someone car https://t.co/QtbZFggDuS — Tejas Conservative (@TXGaryM) November 7, 2017

* * *

