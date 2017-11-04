They took their time getting around to it, but a large number of Hillary Clinton’s campaign staffers on Saturday evening released an open letter responding to claims made in Donna Brazile’s new book.

Brazile has claimed she found proof that the primary was rigged against Bernie Sanders and also revealed she considered, as interim head of the DNC, replacing Hillary with Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee after she fainted at a 9/11 ceremony.

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile says she seriously considered Biden to replace Clinton after nominee fainted https://t.co/Duqa5IjJZX — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 4, 2017

Team Hillary apparently couldn’t stand it anymore and posted an open letter on Medium, signed by everyone from Huma Abedin and Brian Fallon to Nick Merrill and Robby Mook and Jennifer Palmieri and John Podesta.

Clinton camp responds: "troubling and puzzling [Brazile] would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda" https://t.co/14b9uuE0Gb — Monica Alba (@albamonica) November 4, 2017

Since Russia is the key to everything, it’s not surprising that Team Hillary accused Brazile of buying into Russian propaganda. Remember that week that the Russians made it so Hillary couldn’t make it through a speech without hacking and coughing?

We were shocked to learn the news that Donna Brazile actively considered overturning the will of the Democratic voters by attempting to replace Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine as the Democratic Presidential and Vice Presidential nominees. It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health.

Frankly, the whole thing’s a hot mess, and we love it. As a CNN contributor, Brazile passed debate questions to the Hillary camp in advance. Then she took over as DNC chair from Debbie Wasserman Schultz after allegations of rigging the primary came out through John Podesta’s leaked emails. Now, she’s being pilloried by the Democrats for trying to keep a disintegrating party together as DNC chief. Everyone looks bad, and it suits them.

Hope her life insurance is up to date and does it cover strange suicide? — tropical storm cindy (@CindyMunz) November 5, 2017

ROFL Donna Brazile. Russian sleeper agent all along! https://t.co/hphTOvebsa — John B. Titor (@dplorabl) November 5, 2017

Everyone who ever says anything that seems to be remotely negative about HRC is obviously a Russian Agent. #FFS https://t.co/TmimmXSDtW — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) November 5, 2017

Riiiight…because the Russians implanted, into the minds of everyone, the video of her collapsing like a sack of potatoes. pic.twitter.com/0GURjJGYPU — Gege (@Pomquat) November 5, 2017

Oh well, let's just blame it on the Russians….Again. — Zo Lee (@keazolee) November 5, 2017

So anything the Clintons don't like is because of Russia? — David Holden (@davydawg) November 4, 2017

Russia is all they have left https://t.co/Ygnuc4e18F — Sara (@politigal_) November 5, 2017

They all blinked SOS in the Facebook video of the letter. Hillary has their families under wraps. https://t.co/WTUiwOB0OS — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) November 5, 2017

