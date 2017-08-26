As Twitchy reported, something called the Patriot Prayer rally scheduled for Saturday in San Francisco was canceled by the organizers over safety concerns. That, however, didn’t stop a massive group of counter-protesters, many with their faces covered, from showing up to occupy the streets and keep the police occupied.

Since they were there anyway, the anti-hate protesters decided to burn President Trump in effigy.

We’ve seen Donald Trump piñatas take a lot of abuse, from lynchings to standard beatings to truly unhinged knifings in the face; whoever decided to sell them must be making good money. They ought to give Trump credit for stimulating that fringe economic sector.

Oh, sorry; that last photo was from Friday in Pakistan. Other than that, there’s not much difference, though. We’ve wondered how the coverage would be different were the same done to Obama in piñata form, and Wounded Warrior J.R. Salzman had a similar reaction:

* * *

