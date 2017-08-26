As Twitchy reported, something called the Patriot Prayer rally scheduled for Saturday in San Francisco was canceled by the organizers over safety concerns. That, however, didn’t stop a massive group of counter-protesters, many with their faces covered, from showing up to occupy the streets and keep the police occupied.

Since they were there anyway, the anti-hate protesters decided to burn President Trump in effigy.

Counter Protesters burn Trump piñata at 24th and Mission #SanFrancisco #PatriotPrayer pic.twitter.com/zF958XxZdv — Anda Chu (@anda_chu) August 26, 2017

We’ve seen Donald Trump piñatas take a lot of abuse, from lynchings to standard beatings to truly unhinged knifings in the face; whoever decided to sell them must be making good money. They ought to give Trump credit for stimulating that fringe economic sector.

People march against hate, white supremacy down Market Street. @KRON4MKelly pic.twitter.com/gqD9GPksi1 — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) August 26, 2017

Small group of counter protesters burn President Donald Trump in effigy at 24th & Mission. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/OfSuHO0jcM — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) August 26, 2017

Protesters burn Donald Trump doll at march at 24th and Mission pic.twitter.com/sAR5P6XFcW — KTVU (@KTVU) August 26, 2017

Pakistani protesters burn an effigy of Trump after the President said that the country harbors "criminals and terrorists" pic.twitter.com/Dl1DMbAXkU — Axios (@axios) August 25, 2017

Oh, sorry; that last photo was from Friday in Pakistan. Other than that, there’s not much difference, though. We’ve wondered how the coverage would be different were the same done to Obama in piñata form, and Wounded Warrior J.R. Salzman had a similar reaction:

Strange, when protesters did this to Obama it was a symbol of America's unbridled racism and hate, not patriotic dissent. https://t.co/oTH5racpHB — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) August 26, 2017

At least they weren't rodeo clowns wearing a Trump mask though, right? — Tracy (@allbayedup) August 26, 2017

Shit when a rodeo clown wore a mask it was hate. — Darksandpiper (@Darksandpiper) August 26, 2017

