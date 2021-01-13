We’re back to police being the bad guys. As Twitchy told you earlier, protesters exploded at Capitol Police officers who wouldn’t let them hang their “EXPEL ALL FASCISTS” banner on the fence surrounding the Capitol Building. The Daily Caller’s Richie McGinniss was also there and caught on video some more abuse hurled at the Capitol Police. Is it safe to say we’re back to normal now, with protesters getting in police officers’ faces?

There really is an amazing disconnect between the replies there and the adoration shown in the comments to this tweet:

The Speaker of the House thanks the men and women of the National Guard for protecting the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/QwZlpeAWPp — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 13, 2021

So we all love and pray for the National Guard now?

They were called ss stormtroopers when they tried to protect private property, businesses and govt buildings just last summer https://t.co/FdAcIUmM85 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 13, 2021

Yep, you couldn’t find a Democrat-run city that would accept the assistance of the National Guard in getting riots under control. So now the National Guard is good, Capitol Police are bad. In that earlier post, we showed just how outnumbered they were last Wednesday. One of them died of head trauma, but these protesters don’t seem concerned about that. (Language warning, of course.)

Protesters yell at the police line now formed at 3rd and Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/TyfX63P0Fi — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) January 13, 2021

BREAKING: Biden supporters have surrounded the Capitol and are yelling at the first responders protecting Congress. pic.twitter.com/0VJPoXjDKM — @amuse (@amuse) January 13, 2021

The press will tell us these are Trump supporters — Bud (@BudsRepublic) January 13, 2021

They'll get a free pass of course. — Cynthia Beattie (pro law and order) (@swissmissled) January 13, 2021

Peaceful protest or something. 🙄 — catie lord (@tudsgrl) January 13, 2021

“Mostly peaceful.” — Scott Taylor (@Guggin04) January 13, 2021

I wonder if this will make the TV news? — David Powell (@David_E_Powell) January 13, 2021

Back to normal. — Lou (@BasesAreEmpty) January 13, 2021

Listen to all this love and peace — Nictoriously Famous (@nic_torious) January 13, 2021

Different day same old story 😕 — Hardbottle (@Hardbottle3) January 13, 2021

God Bless their little hearts…. — Pebbles (@GlutzD) January 13, 2021

@JoeBiden but this is cool right — T. Ryan (@trf1205) January 14, 2021

Seems like ive seen this movie before… — Ryan (@OPFOR_97) January 13, 2021

Healing — TwistedHamster (@SpiralSquirrel) January 13, 2021

Call me when this turns into a "fiery, but mostly peaceful protest." — Richie Gonzalez (@KingofBeasts89) January 13, 2021

Things are now getting back to normal. I was getting worried for a bit…..Seriously WTF — Brando🎱 (@WillyLumpLump22) January 13, 2021

Just a couple of days ago Chris Hayes was thinking conservatives would at least pretend to care that a cop got killed — where does he stand on this?

If last week and this week are foreshadowing the next year, start counting down days to 2022. It’s not my desire, I am in my early 50’s and would like my news to be more peaceful and quieter. — Patrick Fitzgerald (@pfitzgerald68) January 13, 2021

