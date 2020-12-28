Remember back in March when New York City freed nearly 1,000 prisoners in order to prevent COVID-19 from being spread around the prison population? It wasn’t just New York City: Los Angeles, Houston, ICE, and more were announcing that they were letting people go rather than risk them spreading the virus while incarcerated.

A similar problem faces rehabilitation facilities, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — the man who literally wrote the book on how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic — said Monday. “These are congregate facilities. Congregate facilities are problematic. That’s where you have a lot of people in concentration.”

Cuomo acknowledged that nursing homes are also packed with vulnerable people, but it looks like those in rehab will be getting the COVID-19 vaccine first:

Addicts in rehab next to get COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo says https://t.co/y6j8USLL8Q — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 28, 2020

Because their veins are still fresh — Jolly Phil (@philllosoraptor) December 28, 2020

The New York Post reports:

Recovering addicts in residential rehab facilities will be among those vaccinated against the coronavirus this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo obliquely revealed Monday. … In addition to urgent care center employees and “individuals who are administering the COVID-19 vaccines, for obvious reasons,” Cuomo said that shots would be given to residents of “OASAS” — the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports. The agency runs 12 treatment centers across the state, with five located in or around New York City, and also certifies and monitors “hundreds” of private facilities, according to its website.

Who are we to question Emmy Award winner Cuomo?

My 86 year old mother, shut in since March, sits and waits. — pturner (@bluethunder1836) December 28, 2020

Man, what did old people ever do to Cuomo to deserve the treatment he’s given them? — Chris Conlon (@chrisc334) December 28, 2020

What do you mean, Cuomo killed of most of them during the intial spike. — Ruoc (@Ruoc8) December 28, 2020

Because they don’t care what is in the needle going into their arm? Why does he hate elderly people so much? — Katie Lingel (@KatieLingel) December 28, 2020

Cuomo really hates seniors. — Dr. President-Elect Anmarie (@AnmarieInMn) December 28, 2020

This dude is the biggest sociopath in US politics. — COTUS (@oozername1688) December 28, 2020

"Addicts follow rapists, who follow murderders, who follow my friends and family. Senior citizens, meanwhile, will be injected with Covid19 rather than its vaccine” https://t.co/qJYTFdppci — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 28, 2020

The sad part is there’s still people that like him. — Mark Nova (@avonkram) December 28, 2020

