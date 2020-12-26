Someone made a good point a couple of days ago — how many liberals were celebrating Dr. Fauci’s 80th birthday more than Christmas Eve? It was a safe story for the media to cover, seeing as there was no problematic religious element to it. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer gave a shout-out to “national treasure” Fauci while holding his Fauci bobblehead, and then later that night aired a tribute to a truly great man:

Now CBS News is reporting that the “Fauci effect” is responsible for a surge in applicants to medical schools.

Jesse Kelly says it’s a sign that the culture’s completely upside-down:

Maybe CNN could tone down the adoration a little bit.

