Someone made a good point a couple of days ago — how many liberals were celebrating Dr. Fauci’s 80th birthday more than Christmas Eve? It was a safe story for the media to cover, seeing as there was no problematic religious element to it. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer gave a shout-out to “national treasure” Fauci while holding his Fauci bobblehead, and then later that night aired a tribute to a truly great man:

My tribute to a truly great man. Thanks Dr. Anthony Fauci for all you do. And Happy Birthday. pic.twitter.com/kOI3EiszoB — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) December 25, 2020

Now CBS News is reporting that the “Fauci effect” is responsible for a surge in applicants to medical schools.

Medical schools see surge in applicants, thanks to "Fauci effect" https://t.co/9RHV53sGWC — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 25, 2020

Jesse Kelly says it’s a sign that the culture’s completely upside-down:

It’s not that our country has bad people. Every country has bad people. The problem is our country elevates and celebrates our bad people while reviling and destroying the good ones. A completely upside down culture. https://t.co/0Yl9JBbTqH — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 25, 2020

🎯🎯🎯 — Jill Upson (@Upson4WV) December 26, 2020

Watching a nation's decline in real time… — Richard Webb (@Richard37105025) December 25, 2020

And I would make the argument that people who adore Fauci are the people we least want being doctors. — Bob Johnston (@Lunatic__Fringe) December 25, 2020

I've found time after time the best doctors at the VA were in the Navy. I don't know how this helps the thread, just saying. I was in the Army, and it's still true. They're great. — Heather Sweeten (@HeatherSweeten1) December 26, 2020

Just wait till they find out single payer healthcare reduces their wages by 40% — Annabelle Smith (@annabelle3236) December 25, 2020

Sometimes the damn heart button is not enough. 100% right, man. — Yikes! (@YikesSqua_red) December 25, 2020

Good, people want to be better than him — Based American (@basedamc) December 25, 2020

And with the wave of woke politics in school imagine the mediocre medical professionals on the horizon — Warlord Elect of CHAZ M.D. (@metal_gear88) December 25, 2020

YES!!!!! I'm seeing this everywhere….including schools! It's becoming unpopular to do the right thing, because the right thing gets you nothing. Authority figures seem to be trained to only acknowledge the people that scream the loudest and start the most (theoretical) fires. — LifeIsGood (@NordogJ) December 25, 2020

How do the medical schools know the surge isn’t a Dr Biden effect? — Maiale Della’Braciola – camminare sulla spiagia è (@TruTellr) December 25, 2020

Imagine if Fauci changed your medical prognosis as much as he changes his mind on policy. You’d be assigned hospice every three days. — Ben Ray (@tbdc89) December 25, 2020

Medical school always attracts a fair number of sociopaths and Fauci's current prominence is surely going to be a big boost for that. — Luigi Warren 😊 (@luigi_warren) December 25, 2020

Fauci effect? People are worried there aren't any qualified doctors after Dr. Fauci's bumbling Covid response or…. They believe anyone can be a doctor given Fauci's failure — Jamieson Gradert (@JamiesonGradert) December 25, 2020

Great. Now young people want to become doctors because they think it'll make them famous. — American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) December 25, 2020

A culture that venerates George Floyd but not David Dorn will get a lot more Floyds and a lot less Dorns. — todd (@most_todd) December 25, 2020

The surge is probably coming from thinking their college will be paid for. — Dave Schmidbauer (@Bear8857) December 25, 2020

Medical schools see increase in megalomaniacs, narcissists and control freaks. — Justin (@Justin64009624) December 25, 2020

What a shame. Those med school applicants are missing their true callings, like journalism and poli-sci. As did Fauci. — Abolish Tenure! (@AbolishTenure) December 25, 2020

The Fauci worship in the pathetic media is really gross to watch. — Pistachio Dynamite. (@jennyjupite) December 25, 2020

Maybe CNN could tone down the adoration a little bit.

