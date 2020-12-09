We’ll admit it — we reworked the headline a few times, trying out things like, “Eric Swalwell demands probe into Chinese spy.” As Twitchy reported Tuesday night, Rep. Swalwell was insinuating that President Trump had something to do with the leak of the story that a suspected Chinese intelligence operative had been bundling money for his campaign. “I’ve been a critic of the president. I’ve spoken out against him. I was on both committees that worked to impeach him,” Swalwell said in an interview after Axios published its exclusive about Christine Fang. “The timing feels like that should be looked at.” Ah, the timing.

Now the Daily Mail is reporting that Swalwell, rather than wisely slink away as he did at first, is demanding a probe into who leaked the information about his close relationship with that Chinese spy.

The Daily Mail reports:

Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell demanded Wednesday that there be an investigation into who leaked his relationship with a Chinese spy who he is accused of having sex with while she worked as a Communist honeytrap.

The former presidential candidate claimed his relationship with Christine Fang – or Fang Fang – was leaked while he was involved with impeaching Donald Trump and that classified information was being ‘weaponized’ against him.

Swalwell, who represents a Bay area district and sits on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committee, has refused to confirm or deny sleeping with Fang before he was tipped off in 2015 that she was a Chinese agent.

The Daily Mail also reports that Fang is still friends with Swalwell’s father, Eric, and brother, Joshua, on Facebook.

So Swalwell really wants to push for an investigation into who leaked the information while also refusing to answer questions about the details of his relationship with Fang, who’d had sexual relationships with two midwestern mayors.

California deserves who they vote for, sadly.

He’s a Democrat, so why wouldn’t Swalwell try to turn himself into the victim?

