Brit Hume Takes Obama and His WHOPPER of a Lie About Iran's Strength APART in 1 Post As Only HE Can

No one has ever accused Obama of being honest.

And there's a reason.

We're not sure there's ever been another president who lies as smoothly and effortlessly as this a-hole does. For example, this little tidbit about Iran being stronger now than before 'the war started.'

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NOW - Obama says that Iran is "in a stronger strategic position now than before the war started." https://t.co/0nCKTKg7CF — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 24, 2026

And the morons clapped.

Perhaps it's just really easy to lie to stupid people, and Obama isn't that great at it because all of X (even some Democrats) are calling him out for this whopper.

The Iranian economy is in shambles, the country has Great Depression levels of unemployment, inflation is over 100%, oil exports and revenue have dropped to $0, the Iranian Rial has collapsed over 60% of its value vs the Dollar since March, almost its entire navy has been sunk, virtually the entire upper echelons of the government were decapitated in the opening salvo of the war, and there now appears to be a growing rebellion against the central government in Balochistan. In what universe does this put Iran in a stronger strategic position now than in January? — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) October 25, 2026

No universe. None, whatsoever.

@disclosetv Did Ben “Hamas” Rhodes tell him that? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 24, 2026

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

We all know how much Ben loves Iran.

I’m old enough to remember Obama sending Iran $1.7 BILLION in CASH!!!!! — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) October 25, 2026

BuT tHaT wAs ThEiR mOnEy!

Obama fortified Iran as the world’s largest state sponsor of terror. Trump cleaned up his mess & destroyed them. So now Obama has to tell a complete and total lie. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 25, 2026

Whether you support the conflict or not, this is simply an idiotic statement. But Hussein Obama has always practiced taqiyyah. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) October 25, 2026

So he’s campaigning for Iran now. Lol What a traitor. — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) October 25, 2026

Something like that.

The regime is missing its Ayatollah, its missile force, its nuclear scientists, its ability to move oil, its shadow fleet, its navy, its steel industry, and its stable currency. Other than that, “strong” — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) October 25, 2026

'Strong.'

Imagine being this stupid 👇 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 25, 2026

Seriously.

Not just a vicious lie, but actively providing aid and comfort to the enemy. Typical Obama. — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) October 24, 2026

Typical Obama.

Brit Hume with the final TKO:

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Because nothing says "stronger strategic position" like losing your navy and air force and having your vital shipping route blockaded and your economy in free fall. — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 25, 2026

But hey, Iran is stronger and stuff. TRUMP BAD.

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