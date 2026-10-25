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Brit Hume Takes Obama and His WHOPPER of a Lie About Iran's Strength APART in 1 Post As Only HE Can

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 25, 2026 9:25 AM
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Brit Hume Takes Obama and His WHOPPER of a Lie About Iran's Strength APART in 1 Post As Only HE Can
Meme

No one has ever accused Obama of being honest.

And there's a reason.

We're not sure there's ever been another president who lies as smoothly and effortlessly as this a-hole does. For example, this little tidbit about Iran being stronger now than before 'the war started.'

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And the morons clapped.

Perhaps it's just really easy to lie to stupid people, and Obama isn't that great at it because all of X (even some Democrats) are calling him out for this whopper.

No universe. None, whatsoever.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

We all know how much Ben loves Iran.

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BuT tHaT wAs ThEiR mOnEy!

Something like that.

'Strong.'

Seriously.

Typical Obama.

Brit Hume with the final TKO:

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But hey, Iran is stronger and stuff. TRUMP BAD.

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News Topics BARACK OBAMA | INFLATION | IRAN | MILITARY | TERRORISM

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