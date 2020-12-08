Are we still allowed to talk about Hunter Biden? After the New York Post wrote a piece on the emails found on a laptop he allegedly abandoned at a repair shop, Twitter locked the Post out of its account and blocked URLs pointing to the story. The mainstream media wouldn’t touch the story, and NPR even issued a statement saying they wouldn’t be wasting their listeners’ time on stories “that are just pure distractions.”

The media’s disinterest hasn’t stopped Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson from putting together their own report on Hunter Biden, though.

Happening Now: The Senate Committee releases “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns”https://t.co/Y4q2tf4KeU — Jess 🇺🇸 (@jessiprincey) December 8, 2020

Independent journalist Kyle Becker says the report is damning:

HUNTER BIDEN.💻 The Senate report on Hunter Biden just dropped. The damning report doesn't just "raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise CRIMINAL, FINANCIAL, COUNTERINTELLIGENCE and EXTORTION concerns." Alarming stuff about the Bidens' ties to Ukraine & China.🔻 pic.twitter.com/hXjsbRFUkG — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 8, 2020

“These connections and the vast amount of money transferred among and between them don’t just raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns.”

The report, titled, “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns,” can be found on the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs website.

And remember how, during the second presidential debate, Joe Biden said it was a lie that his son had received millions from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow? The Senate report states that “Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.” Where was the press screaming about Russia?

Too late. Nothing will come of it now. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) December 8, 2020

Glad they waited until after the election to publish🤬🤬 — K🇺🇸R🇺🇸A🇺🇸K🇺🇸E🇺🇸N (@sidebothem) December 8, 2020

The only shocking news is that it won’t get covered in the news. — bradmgillespie (@bradmgillespie) December 8, 2020

All the while they scream Russia, Russia, Russia and it was always CHI-NA and the Democrats. 🤭 — 70’s Kim (@70sKim) December 8, 2020

Where is the courage to actually list the name of @JoeBiden, “the big guy.” — President-Elect Lily 🇺🇸 (@louiesleepdog) December 8, 2020

No but for real…where is Hunter? — A Mendez (@Playoff_Aaron) December 8, 2020

But I thought we were going to unify and just overlook these petty indiscretions? I was hoping for a job offer with all the perks Hunter has enjoyed. Now my master plan is ruined! — bradley jones (@AuthorBPJones) December 8, 2020

Is there some overwhelming reason this wasn’t completed and released LAST YEAR OR EARLIER? This is stupid. “Oh BTW, the guy they are calling President-elect? He’s totally compromised.” — Elizabeth Walker (@Bwalkercox) December 8, 2020

Unfortunately it doesn't matter. Media won't report on it so it doesn't exist. — Teresa smith (@curlygirl990) December 8, 2020

President Harris — thelidlives (@thelidlives) December 8, 2020

How much do all these trips cost?? pic.twitter.com/Ri3IyVhABD — Psychedelic Maths (@PsychedelicMat1) December 8, 2020

Hunter did drag the Secret Service all around the world, didn’t he? His job kept him very busy.

If the Republicans have any balls they will impeach Biden with in the first 100 days . — Jay Carter (@Carter1971Jay) December 8, 2020

Cue the MSM to pretend this report doesn’t exist pic.twitter.com/p8tC7Yu9cH — President-Elect Cameron (@cameronthelabel) December 8, 2020

And will there be consequences? — Mister Blacque (@AbsurdlyBlacque) December 8, 2020

None. The courts can’t even get Hunter to pay child support without a fight.

Wow! This is bad! As in Hunter better not come out of hiding any time soon 😳 — Dana Boos (@DanaBoos3) December 8, 2020

Where is Hunter? Will Joe Biden make him a senior adviser?

