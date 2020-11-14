As Politico reported, “hundreds” of Trump supporters gathered for a “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C., Saturday. And as Twitchy just learned, Trump supporters, like the Nazis, have replaced the American flag with their own — the Thin Blue Line flag — in a show of naked fascism.

So explain this: Here’s The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott with video of a woman having her MAGA hat stolen by little thugs in their black hoodies and her American flag being ripped away and eventually stolen. We’re trying to square that with conservatives being fascists who no longer accept the American flag as their own.

Trump supporters are being denied from BLM Plaza and harassed by black bloc members. This woman had her hat taken, her flag repeatedly ripped away (eventually it was stolen) and later her hair was pulled as people in the crowd followed them away from the plaza pic.twitter.com/tq3SNdBB2v — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 14, 2020

This is love, peace and unity from the party that preaches kindness and acceptance to all. — worldrecordricky (@wrldrecordricky) November 14, 2020

Didn’t these people read TIME’s cover story on Joe Biden’s victory, “A Time to Heal”? Didn’t they get Biden’s tweet saying that the opposition is not your enemy, so don’t treat them that way?

They are pathetic people. Just disgusting — Cardinal Capital (@the_crd_capital) November 14, 2020

If you’re a male and you’re attempting to rip a flag from a woman, your life doesn’t matter. — Mister K. ✝️🇺🇸📜🦅 (@mister_kos) November 14, 2020

They’ll burn all the flags they stole tonight. — She said what? (@Rikki90s) November 14, 2020

Democrats at their finest. — The Next Grizwald (@steelyexprt) November 14, 2020

Can’t wait to see the mainstream media report this. 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — President Elect TraceyJ (@Mrsedj) November 14, 2020

This is productive. — Oh_Lawdy! (@OhLawdy3) November 14, 2020

It’s amazing how Joe Biden supporters can do this time and time again and yet no one asks Joe to disavow their behavior. More amazing is that so many could vote for Biden, which is tacit support for these street hooligans. — Nathaniel Eliason (@n3liason) November 14, 2020

Antifa in Portland have made it clear with their banners that none of this ends with a Biden administration.

It really shows you who the psychos are. Trump supporters are peaceful and happy and the left are psychos — Live🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@22liv22) November 14, 2020

Eff these morons. They are going to push once too often and too far. Inexcusable. They deserve the eventual reaction. In spades. — Susan Cook (@Cookie1inPA) November 14, 2020

Bunch of weak disturbed people! They didn’t do anything until Trump supporters left then they try to attack the small groups of them left! Arrest them all, so over this BS! Tonight the media will say how violent Trump supporters are🤦🏻‍♀️ — Amber Marie (@AmberMBlades) November 14, 2020

BLM Plaza is such a joke of a name. — President-Elect Xi Jinping 寧死不降 (@Uncle_Muscle) November 14, 2020

Straight up thug and bully behavior — Release The Kraken (@izzybelle1964) November 14, 2020

@JoeBiden when will you denounce this? When will you demand they stand down? You claim you want unity but won’t denounce this bigotry, violence and targeted attacks! You are a hypocrite! You are a liar! I will never trust you if you cannot oppose this! — President-Elect Rain aka Queen of the Gulag Gang (@RainOnMe16) November 14, 2020

No one will denounce it because he, and Americans who watch broadcast or cable news, will never see it, because it was just an “isolated incident” in a mostly peaceful counter-protest. Of course, they probably won’t cover the march either.

Update:

This is the same woman, right?

BLM rioter rushes in and punches a woman in the back of the head as she’s walking away. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1lrfD4MLxW — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

