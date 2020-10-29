U.S. Attorney William McSwain held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce criminal indictments stemming from the “violent unrest” in Philadelphia following the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. by police.
STATEMENT: U.S. Attorney William McSwain to hold press conference at 1:00 p.m. to announce criminal indictments stemming from violent unrest in Philadelphia
HuffPost justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly noted that McSwain was holding his press conference just five days before Election Day in a crucial swing state.
One of the most political U.S. Attorneys in the county is holding a press conference five days before Election Day to announce indictments related to unrest in Philadelphia, a frequent target of the Trump administration in a critical swing state. pic.twitter.com/Pt9SV7HWxD
Why what’s happening in Philadelphia? https://t.co/d3Oj0PMs4q
Is there something going on in #Philadelphia?
The media hasn't mentioned anything…..
Why would anyone think there’s unrest in Philly?
Hey Ryan, has anything happened in Philly recently that we should be aware of?
Is something happening in Philly? Did they run out of cheesesteaks?
"Unrest in Philadelphia"?
Why would anyone ever suspect that was occurring?
Is Philly in his jurisdiction? Is there anything happening in Philly to be concerned about? Can you answer those two simple questions for me, Ryan?
Shocking …
The mostly peaceful unrest? Why do we need indictments for mostly peaceful unrest?
By unrest he means violent riots
Dude, spare me. 11 people got shot, including a 15-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man, and a three-year-old boy. And I believe 5 have sadly died already.
30 cops injured as well. One of which appears to have been an attempted homicide-by-vehicle.
Yeah, but something something mostly peaceful protest.
Don't worry, I'm sure it's 93% peaceful.
It’s almost as if there is large scale violence and looting there.
I’m sorry this is happening to you…..
How dare he carry on the duties of his job so close to an election.
Do much editorializing in your news reporting?
We definitely should be arresting and charging violent criminals.
Translation: US Attorney does his job.
Doing his job, and doing it well.
I'm so sorry criminal justice is happening to you.
Should he just advocate funding their bail like Kamala did?
Maybe the people who are sick of “violent unrest” would like to hear that criminals are being arrested.
