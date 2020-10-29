U.S. Attorney William McSwain held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce criminal indictments stemming from the “violent unrest” in Philadelphia following the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. by police.

STATEMENT: U.S. Attorney William McSwain to hold press conference at 1:00 p.m. to announce criminal indictments stemming from violent unrest in Philadelphia — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 29, 2020

HuffPost justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly noted that McSwain was holding his press conference just five days before Election Day in a crucial swing state.

One of the most political U.S. Attorneys in the county is holding a press conference five days before Election Day to announce indictments related to unrest in Philadelphia, a frequent target of the Trump administration in a critical swing state. pic.twitter.com/Pt9SV7HWxD — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) October 28, 2020

