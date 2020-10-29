U.S. Attorney William McSwain held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce criminal indictments stemming from the “violent unrest” in Philadelphia following the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. by police.

HuffPost justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly noted that McSwain was holding his press conference just five days before Election Day in a crucial swing state.

Trending

Maybe the people who are sick of “violent unrest” would like to hear that criminals are being arrested.

Tags: criminal indictmentsElection DayPhiladelphiapress conferenceRyan J. Reillyviolent unrestWalter Wallace Jr.