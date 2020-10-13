It was late September when Twitchy reported on Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi, author of “How to Be an Antiracist,” and his decision to weigh in on Amy Coney Barrett’s two children she adopted from Haiti. Kendi posited that some white colonizers adopt black children to “civilize” them in the ways of white people, and then use them as props “in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.”

Kendi didn’t specially call Barrett a colonizer; he claims he was just making the point that you can adopt children of color and still be a racist. He was just throwing that out there in the context of Barrett’s nomination.

Sen. John Kennedy referred back to that “white colonizer” tweet at Barrett’s confirmation hearing by referring to Kendi as “some butthead professor at Boston University.”

That butthead professor weighed in with some more of his anti-racist blather.

