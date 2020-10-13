It was late September when Twitchy reported on Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi, author of “How to Be an Antiracist,” and his decision to weigh in on Amy Coney Barrett’s two children she adopted from Haiti. Kendi posited that some white colonizers adopt black children to “civilize” them in the ways of white people, and then use them as props “in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.”

Kendi didn’t specially call Barrett a colonizer; he claims he was just making the point that you can adopt children of color and still be a racist. He was just throwing that out there in the context of Barrett’s nomination.

Sen. John Kennedy referred back to that “white colonizer” tweet at Barrett’s confirmation hearing by referring to Kendi as “some butthead professor at Boston University.”

Q: "Some butthead professor at Boston University says that because you & your husband have 2 children of color, that you're a White colonist. The implication is that you're a racist & that you use you two children as props…" Judge Barrett: "Accusations like that are cruel." pic.twitter.com/1myxbLnvxa — CSPAN (@cspan) October 14, 2020

.@SenJohnKennedy asks Amy Coney Barrett about "butthead professor" @DrIbram saying that she is a "white colonist" for adopting two Haitian children: "[They] are my children who we love, and who we brought home and made part of our family, and accusations like that are cruel." pic.twitter.com/1nkUsIJ4Qh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 13, 2020

Sen Kennedy says: "some butthead professor" says b/c you and your husband have 2 children of color you're a colonialist. The implication is that you're a racist and use your children as props. Judge Barrett says she had to consider such things would be said about her family. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 13, 2020

Senator Kennedy just called Ibram X. Kendi “some butthead professor at Boston University” in a confirmation hearing. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 13, 2020

"Some butthead professor…" 🤣 I love Sen. Kennedy… I just did a spittake! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 13, 2020

That butthead professor weighed in with some more of his anti-racist blather.

So instead of striving to be antiracist, they proclaim “I’m not racist,” while continuing to be racist, and attacking the person calling them racist. They ignore or deny their racist harms and call the people pointing them out hurtful and divisive. What a destructive cycle. https://t.co/qa772MmGTJ — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) October 13, 2020

The important thing is that Kendi is now part of the official Senate record under the alias “butthead.” — Neanderthal Pundit (@NeanderthalPun2) October 14, 2020

