Well, this is telling. It sounds like Sen. Amy Klobuchar, whose presidential aspirations in 2020 flamed out, also pictured herself one day testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee as a Supreme Court nominee. Why does no one consider Klobuchar a “shameless careerist” like Barrett?

The best part is Klobuchar’s confession came in an exchange over Roe v. Wade and whether the ruling is a “super-precedent.” Nominee Brett Kavanaugh had considered it settled law, but the stakes are even higher now, so is the case a super-precedent?

Amy Coney Barrett to @amyklobuchar: "How would you define 'super-precedent'?" Klobuchar: "I might have thought someday I'd be sitting in that chair. I'm not. I'm up here, so I'm asking you." pic.twitter.com/VpyAfLHrPE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 13, 2020

Klobuchar doesn’t know what a super-precedent is, she just wanted to know if Roe is one.

For what it’s worth, Barrett says she doesn’t consider Roe v. Wade a “super-precedent.”

Amy Coney Barrett says she doesn’t consider the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion a “super-precedent” that can’t be overruled. Democrats worry that the court could have enough conservative justices to threaten abortion rights if she is confirmed.https://t.co/Nqi5KOfkyS — The Associated Press (@AP) October 13, 2020

