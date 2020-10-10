It’s fun to watch Joe Biden squirm over fracking, because he needs it to win blue-collar voters in swing states whose jobs depend on it, but he also has to look after the progressive base he adopted from Bernie Sanders who were all in on banning fracking and implementing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. So he’s evolved since the primaries and now claims he only wants to ban fracking on federal land.

Biden was in Erie, Pennsylvania Saturday and insisted that he’s “not, not, not banning fracking.”

"No matter how many lies he tells, I am not, not, not banning fracking. Period," Biden says in Erie, Pennsylvania. Biden's position is wanting to ban new fracking on public lands, not private lands. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 10, 2020

So he's lying to you. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 10, 2020

For what it’s worth, we want to know Kamala Harris’ thoughts on fracking, since she could very well step in as president very early in a Biden administration.

Biden said he would ban fracking. Period.pic.twitter.com/XishCd77zh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 10, 2020

So the obvious follow-up question: Then why did you lie to Democrat voters during the primary? https://t.co/yjxJ6I1opa — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 10, 2020

He's working his way back to his long standing position of no fracking — Dobro (@Dobro167) October 10, 2020

All fracking is new fracking, you know that right? He wants to ban fracking. Period. — MaskHysteria (@gmsgirl) October 10, 2020

“ELIMINATED” were his exact words. — Trumplican Midnight Rider (@USATrump4eva) October 10, 2020

So…….he’s banning fracking — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) October 10, 2020

Basically, he wants to ban fracking. — sara b (@sbelg) October 10, 2020

So it's banning fracking, just in a convoluted way so that he can't say he won't ban fracking. — FunkyHaircutAtaru (@AtaruHansome) October 10, 2020

We need a pie chart with all blue and a sliver of yellow. The blue is banning fracking, the yellow in saying I’m not banning fracking but I’m banning fracking. — David Cowling (@DRC214Texas) October 10, 2020

Then he should have made that distinction the first time. He also said he wants to phase out all fossil fuels. Those both can't be true. — Marc V 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱🇹🇼🇮🇹 (@MarcVelletri) October 10, 2020

He said in the primaries he wanted to ban all of it. Now, facing a saner electorate, he's denying he wants to ban it by saying he will only ban some of it. — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) October 10, 2020

Literally the people he has to convince, the oil and gas people, will not find this distinction convincing — Otto (@Otto342) October 10, 2020

Got it. Joe Biden's definitely banning fracking. — GTownMike (@GTownMike1) October 10, 2020

“He doesn’t want to ban fracking, but he does want to ban fracking.” — The Celtics ah (still) the Balls 🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) October 10, 2020

Wow, if only a journalist were in the area to kind of question him on that, instead of repeating his talking points like a press secretary. — John Blackout (@WellSetBanana) October 10, 2020

Media is cheering on Greta's endorsement of Joe Biden. His radical climate change agenda is posted on his website and he has said many times he will ban fracking. Seem a decent journalist would remind him of this. — Mostly peaceful Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸🎃 (@SpringSteps) October 10, 2020

What about approved installations in blueprint phase? What about installations that have broken ground? Installations already under construction? If a reporter asks, he will start winging it (no talking point on it yet) and say God knows what. — ʟɛօռ 🎃 6-3 (@LeonGoudikian) October 10, 2020

The federal government owns half the land west of the Mississippi. Plus, he's lying. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 10, 2020

That's not what he said before. He lied then or he is lying now. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) October 10, 2020

Don’t believe that clown shoe — syruppro (@syruppro) October 10, 2020

So he IS banning fracking. — SarahAnnRhoades (@SarahAnnRhoades) October 10, 2020

Nice spin. Totally inaccurate, but nice. — 🇺🇸 Mark Johnson🇨🇭🇮🇱 (@hickory63) October 10, 2020

Nice how he calls it “lying” when the Trump campaign quotes him from his own primary debates and campaign speeches.

