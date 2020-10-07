Vice President Mike Pence tweeted a pre-debate video Wednesday evening, and we’re including it here twice to compare how Maggie Haberman of the New York Times frames it vs. Katie Pavlich of Twitchy sister-site Townhall.

Pence is bringing the Black business owner whose shop was destroyed in Minneapolis during unrest there to the debate, per Pence aides. https://t.co/FzE1wehIW0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 7, 2020

“During unrest there.” It must have been pretty restless for a shop to be destroyed.

Here’s Pavlich:

Flora Westbrooks, owner of Flora’s Hair Designs, will be VP Pence’s guest at the debate tonight. Her salon was burned to the ground by rioters. Kamala Harris helped bail them out. https://t.co/vRJ2ej3GgS — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 7, 2020

Kamala Harris helped bail them out. Ah yes, by promoting the Minnesota Freedom Fund, meant to bail out anyone arrested during the George Floyd riots. A lot of celebrities pitched in to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and helped free a lot of people who should not have been let back out on the streets.

NEW: A man facing up to 30 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl is among those who were bailed out of jail by the Minnesota Freedom Fund promoted by Democratic nominee for Vice President @KamalaHarris https://t.co/Nm5dlmhpdP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 17, 2020

In addition to a child rapist, the fund also gave bail to a man who allegedly robbed and stomped on a victim’s head in Minneapolis and a man accused of assaulting an elderly woman as he burglarized her home It is still live on her Twitter account.https://t.co/0NePfIpE2K — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 17, 2020

And yes, it’s still live on her Twitter account:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Maybe it’s just us, but if they were only protesting on the ground, they wouldn’t have been arrested.

