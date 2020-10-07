Vice President Mike Pence tweeted a pre-debate video Wednesday evening, and we’re including it here twice to compare how Maggie Haberman of the New York Times frames it vs. Katie Pavlich of Twitchy sister-site Townhall.

“During unrest there.” It must have been pretty restless for a shop to be destroyed.

Here’s Pavlich:

Kamala Harris helped bail them out. Ah yes, by promoting the Minnesota Freedom Fund, meant to bail out anyone arrested during the George Floyd riots. A lot of celebrities pitched in to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and helped free a lot of people who should not have been let back out on the streets.

And yes, it’s still live on her Twitter account:

Maybe it’s just us, but if they were only protesting on the ground, they wouldn’t have been arrested.

