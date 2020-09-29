As Twitchy reported earlier, an unclassified letter from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham revealed that President Obama had been personally briefed on Russian intelligence about Hillary Clinton’s plan to “cook up a scandal alleging that Trump was working with Russia.”

🚨🚨🚨 JUST DECLASSIFIED: The Russia hoax was Hillary’s plan, and the Obama-Biden White House was briefed on it. pic.twitter.com/72PRqWWmY3 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 29, 2020

Whether or not Hillary was behind it, Obama & Biden knew that the Russia hoax was a hoax from the start. THEY. KNEW. https://t.co/3eXn142QUE — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 29, 2020

That’s the sort of thing the New York Times would consider a front-page bombshell report if it in some way hurt President Trump. In his letter, Ratcliffe tells Graham that “additional declassification and public disclosure of related intelligence remains under consideration,” but Catherine Herridge says that Graham is already working to get those notes declassified.

NOW: @LindseyGrahamSC tells @CBSNews that he is working to declassify notes cited in @DNI_Ratcliffe letter to the fullest extent possible + he questions whether the Sept 2016 "investigative referral" to FBI about an alleged effort by the Clinton campaign to distract from — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 29, 2020

the FBI email probe, was run to ground to determine credibility with same attention, intensity + resources as allegations against the Trump team. Separately, CBS is told the notes were turned up by US attorney Durham + opened a new track in his probe. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/BxcOVYLAx5 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 29, 2020

Good question: Did the FBI show the same attention, intensity, and resources in investigating Clinton as they did Trump? Let’s hope Graham stays on this.

This is 1000X worse than Watergate. This is seditious — DarDunnnn (@DarleneDunnnn) September 29, 2020

Treason! They never thought she would lose. — Stocks And Scotch (@ScotchStocks) September 29, 2020

Oh it’s all coming together. Durham. The Great Storm. Soon! Next month. By election. Or 2032 at the latest. Soon!! — Yo Semite (@ic_lib) September 29, 2020

No more trying. Do it. — iJudo (@obligatoryasian) September 29, 2020

1. Excellent! I’d like to know just what actions IF ANY … the FBI undertook to investigate the validity of the claims released in the newly declassified memo from DNI Ratcliffe, which states that US intelligence received information that Hillary Clinton may have attempted — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) September 29, 2020

2. to smear @realDonaldTrump by approving a campaign plan to tie Trump to Putin an effort to distract from the DAMAGING [and truthful] evidence that arose from revelations about her using a private server to conduct official government business. A private server that was — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) September 29, 2020

3. completely destroyed after the US government issued a subpoena for her emails, along with a plethora of cell phones, iPads and laptops. Outside of the OBVIOUS crimes committed by the destruction of evidence [+ obstruction], what was so unbelievably damaging in those emails — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) September 29, 2020

4. that it prompted Hillary Clinton and her aides to commit multiple felonies to conceal? I think we may have been given a hint on page 294 of the Inspector General’s Report, which former assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, Randy Coleman, noted upon — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) September 29, 2020

Do you know who the firefighters in the media never followed up on? Clinton’s IT guy who was asking around online trying to find a way to change the headers on emails that had already been archived. Maybe headers proving President Obama was well aware of Clinton’s private email server well before he admitted it? Just thinking out loud here.

Destruction of evidence and obstruction would have sent any other person to jail. Said to me by a federal agent in 2017. — Bootsie (@AugustusBeau) September 29, 2020

@realDonaldTrump should declassify all documents related to Spygate. We deserve to see them before the election. — Kal Vernon (@KalV194) September 29, 2020

If they can find evidence of this, it will be incredibly damaging and far reaching. No wonder Durham is taking time, we had no idea how deep this thing went. — Izzy Thomas 🐘 (@cocoaelephant) September 29, 2020

Important — William LeRoy (@MrBillConklin) September 29, 2020

Unfortunately most reporters won't talk about this….and nothing will happen — Linster! (@Linster55) September 29, 2020

Excellent Catherine. Keep it coming, — Navy Brat (@USSNavyBrat) September 29, 2020

We don’t want to rush anything but there is a presidential election coming up — not that any of these revelations would change any Democrats’ votes.

