It won’t have any effect on the 2020 election, unfortunately, but we just keep learning more and more about Hillary Clinton, the Steele dossier, and the Obama administration’s knowledge and involvement. We learned in April from the inspector general’s report that “the FBI was warned sections of the controversial Steele dossier could have been part of a ‘Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate U.S. foreign relations.'”

And we just learned last week that Christopher Steele’s primary sub-source for his intelligence previously had been the subject of an FBI counter-intelligence probe under suspicion that he might be a Russian spy. And the Crossfire Hurrican team knew it.

Now a letter from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham lays out even more about the Steele dossier, such as Russian intel’s knowledge of Clinton’s plan to try to tie Donald Trump to Russia.

BREAKING: On July 26, 2016, U.S. intel authorities learned that Russian intel knew of Hillary Clinton's plans to cook up a scandal alleging that Trump was working with Russia. Obama was personally briefed on Russia's knowledge of Clinton's plans. pic.twitter.com/jOeRyXIlYA — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 29, 2020

No way.

On September 7, 2016, U.S. intel officials sent an investigative referral to James Comey and Peter Strzok about Clinton's election interference plan–and Russia's knowledge of it. We now know the Steele dossier was entirely a product of Russian agents and intel officials. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 29, 2020

Christopher Steele, the Clinton campaign subcontractor who compiled the dossier, was working for a sanctioned Russian oligarch. So was Fusion GPS. And we learned this week that the dossier's "primary sub-source" was a Russian intel asset who was deemed a national security threat. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 29, 2020

Today's declassification confirms that from the beginning, the FBI knew its anti-Trump investigation was based entirely on Russian disinformation. Brennan and Comey were personally warned. They responded by fabricating evidence and defrauding the courts. https://t.co/WduEKYOAPg — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 29, 2020

The letter from Ratcliffe reads, in part:

According to his handwritten notes, former Central Intelligence Agency Director [John] Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.”

Why doesn’t stuff like this come up at the debates instead of climate change? Well, we know why.

Color me surprised … So that means Biden likely knew it too? — CivilianDefenseForce (@force_civilian) September 29, 2020

Just in time for @Comey to testify under oath. — tunejunkE (@_tunejunkE) September 29, 2020

Russia probably got cc'd on all her e-mails AND had a mirror of her server. LOL — William Martin (@viljams55) September 29, 2020

They NEVER thought she would LOSE!!!!! — momma wolfe-Reclaiming my time (@camdy_2cane) September 29, 2020

July 25-26 is exact timing of Steele's critical report 95, which fabricated the claim that Trump campaign had colluded with Russian intelligence to hack DNC and release thru Wikileaks. Mook began putting this in play on July 25 talk shows. — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) September 29, 2020

And Hillary is tweeting that Trump is a national security threat… 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ — GoNoGo (@SomeRandomChi18) September 29, 2020

The same left that solemnly intoned Russian collusion was a fact confirmed by "17 US intelligence agencies" are now pushing the notion these intelligence agencies are too stupid to realize they were being duped by this story. — NH (@TwoQuoque) September 29, 2020

What did @BarackObama do with this information? He picked up the ball and ran. — Dogma (@Dogma62644924) September 29, 2020

Funny how this was never leaked to the media. — Cletus Bower Jr. (@BowerCletus) September 29, 2020

Why couldn't Muller find this revelation? — Proxy🇺🇸 (@ProxyPJK) September 29, 2020

There will be no accountability or consequences for any of them. The people who think these revelations will result in prosecutions are the same ones chanting “lock her up” 4 years ago. Our elites are untouchable and irredeemably corrupt. — I’d Rather Be Sailing (@Fh451V) September 29, 2020

Nope … Hillary’s launching her podcast today and co-hosting MSNBC’s debate pre-show tonight. Nothing touches her.

