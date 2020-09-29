Rep. Adam Schiff seems to be upset that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham about President Obama being briefed on Hillary Clinton’s plans to brew up a scandal involving Russia leaked to the press because Schiff despises leaks. Schiff is all about concrete evidence, and he’s taking a similar tack as the media in saying the whole thing could be Russian disinformation, which Ratcliffe specifically said it was not.

