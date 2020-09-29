Senators are given the opportunity to meet privately with any Supreme Court nominee, but more and more Democrats are giving Amy Coney Barrett a pass. As Sen. Richard Blumenthal said, he won’t meet with Barrett because he refuses to treat this process as legitimate, and other senators are following in his wake, apparently adhering to the Constitution’s “dying wish” clause in replacing Supreme Court justices.

Now we have Sen. Elizabeth Warren also saying Democrats “need to treat this nomination like the illegitimate power grab it is.”

Maybe if any of them could point to the part in the Constitution where it’s illegitimate for the president to nominate a Supreme Court justice when there’s a vacancy, they’d have a point.

“There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women,” according to Madeline Albright.

They really don’t deserve Barrett’s time, so it’s all good.

