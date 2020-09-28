As Twitchy reported earlier, progressives were as caring as ever when news came out that former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale had been taken into custody “after allegedly threatening to harm himself at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.”

Bodycam footage was somehow obtained by Pattern Integrity Films, who describe themselves in their Twitter bio as a “bold husband/wife filmmaking duo in Portland, Or. creating content that goes BOOM FOR REAL.” They’ve titled the video, “Brad Parscale taken into custody after armed standoff,” although we’d need a lot more video to believe the bit about the armed standoff. To be honest, we don’t know a lot about what went on, but things look pretty calm in the bodycam video until police knock Parscale to the ground and cuff him.

Bodycam footage of Brad Parscale being taken into custody after armed standoff and suicide threat.#TrumpCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/I8iC511NeA — Pattern Integrity Films (@pttrn_ntgrty) September 28, 2020

That’s a whole lot less dramatic than we were set up to believe.

BREAKING: Bodycam footage of Brad Parscale has been leaked & it counters every “allegation” made by the fake news. He had no weapons. He got into an argument with his wife. Then they had him involuntary committed claiming “he was suicidal”. 🤔pic.twitter.com/oobFCWqXcB — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) September 28, 2020

What was the need for tackling him? — Randy (@_MNmisfit) September 28, 2020

Was that tackle necessary! geez — Jacquie (@InTheVortex11) September 28, 2020

That blindside tackle on to concrete of an unarmed, unresisting person is a clear example of police misconduct. — Lightning_Actual (@Li6htning_6) September 28, 2020

Looked like he was enjoying a beer in Florida to me. — Terry (@TerryRyland) September 28, 2020

Also, this caption is insane "Armed standoff" it was not Unarmed man tackled by half a dozen cops in his front yard — Steve ThePirate (@LakeWAlife) September 28, 2020

Maybe the armed standoff took place before this video cuts in? Parscale looks pretty calm.

Hmmm. I also have questions. — Jeremy Bourke (@jeremybourkeusa) September 28, 2020

If he was suicidal the body slam is sooo wrong and not helpful!!! — wllindy (@islandmama1) September 28, 2020

Why didn’t they just send a social worker if he was threatening self-harm?

he was literally half naked with his hands visible and having a calm conversation and they tackled him from behind. That is crazy. — Claire Please Wake Up (@awakemommacdub) September 28, 2020

This is super upsetting, there was no need for the police to come so aggressively at him, it was obvious he didn’t represent any kind of danger. Not on the police’s side this time. — Olguita (@Olguita96168147) September 28, 2020

Seriously confused at the the actions of the police — Siphers (@SiphersTV) September 28, 2020

It’s pretty strange how quickly this body cam footage was released — SlimJamie (@jmroc75) September 28, 2020

I’m surprised CNN didn’t have a crew on the scene. — OM 🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️ (@Observant_mind) September 28, 2020

They excessively took down Roger Stone in Florida too — Fredo is Ethel's husband (@roxyloveslucy) September 28, 2020

“Okay …Relax…” bodyslam! — DAVID MACLEOD (@surefoundation7) September 28, 2020

Well sadly in a lot of states, including where I live in Virginia, if someone contacts the authorities and claims that you are "suicidal" they can do exactly what was done here. I know 2 people this happened to. No notice, police kicked in their door, put them in a 72 hr hold. — brian scoville (@bscovy1) September 28, 2020

I don’t know the story nor see the whole video. Clipped videos have been agenda driven so don’t trust anything but we can only guess or fill in the story. — Richard Cephalic (@richardcephalic) September 28, 2020

Very wise words.

Does seem like excessive force for someone apparently unarmed and not resisting. That said, this version doesn't show the wife telling the police he had multiple weapons in the house including a shotgun, handgun and rifle, and that she thought she heard a shot. — Michael "Miami Mike" Clark (@firstmentormike) September 28, 2020

Exactly why I did not comment on this yesterday. — Shifty McDougal (@ShiftyMcdougal) September 28, 2020

Yeah, we really need a lot more information than just this video clip, but there’s so much political bias involved in the coverage.

