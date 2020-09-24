As Twitchy just reported, CBS News’ Catherine Herridge pulled out her trusty highlighter on newly declassified information showing that Christopher Steele’s primary sub-source for his dossier was the subject of an FBI counter-intelligence operation and the Crossfire Hurricane team knew it in December 2016.

Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel expanded on Herridge’s reporting with a thread of her own which is worth a look:

1) BREAKING, per @CBS_Herridge and extraordinary.

So Christopher Steele's main source for the dossier? He was the subject of a nearly two-year long FBI counter-intel investigation (2009-2011), under suspicion of being a Russian spy and a "threat to national security." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 24, 2020

2) Early in Obama admin, subsource "reportedly attempted to recruit two individuals connected to an influential foreign policy advisor" to Obama. Said if they got jobs in the administration and access to classified information, he could help them "make a little extra money." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 24, 2020

3) FBI says he had previously contact with the Russian Embassy and Russian intelligence officers. Thanks to @paulsperry_ we know the name of this subsource, and that he for a period at this time at Brookings, Democratic think tank. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 24, 2020

4) But here's the real kicker, per these documents out from @LindseyGrahamSC The FBI KNEW about this prior CI investigation into the source in DECEMBER OF 2016. It KNEW it was relying on information from a suspected Russian spy! — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 24, 2020

5) The same FBI said to be concerned about Russian interference in election, was using information from a suspected Russian spy to probe a presidential campaign. The same FBI claiming Carter Page a Russian agent, was making that case based on info from a suspected Russia agent. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 24, 2020

6) Most importantly: It never told the FISA court about this CI investigation. It withheld that information and continued re-upping its applications to surveil Page and the campaign. It vouched for information supplied by a suspected Russian agent. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 24, 2020

7) The name of this subsource, and the realization of the FBI's prior suspicions, should have ended the entire probe. Instead the FBI doubled down, hid things from the court, kept going. This again raises urgent need to know who knew what, and when. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 24, 2020

8) And people wonder why #Durham is looking into all this?

Also, extra-credit question: Wasn't it Mueller's job to find sources of Russian disinformation? How do you miss the guy potentially feeding it directly to the FBI? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 24, 2020

9) Finally, big credit here to AG Bill Barr and @LindseyGrahamSC for their commitment to truth and transparency. Americans deserve to know what happened before they vote. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 24, 2020

What was the Obama administration doing about foreign election interference during the 2016 election, besides relying on a source suspected of being a Russian agent? If you remember back in April, Herridge was reporting that “the FBI was warned sections of the controversial Steele dossier could have been part of a ‘Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate U.S. foreign relations,'” but the dossier was still used to secure surveillance warrants for Carter Page.

PHENOMENAL breakdown!!! Thank you!!! — Bellebythebay (@bellebythebay) September 24, 2020

And who was the FBI Director during the 2009-11 time period?? and should have had first hand knowledge of all of this? Robert Mueller of course — TGaud999 (@TGaud999) September 24, 2020

Just when you think 'It can't get any worse…' And the FBI agents involved were getting liability insurance because they KNEW they were going to get sued. — John Ringo (@Jringo1508) September 24, 2020

Welcome to the 3rd world judicial system. — HP Plam Tester (@HPPlamTester) September 24, 2020

Yep, my heart and faith in America is breaking — freeboulder (@freeboulder) September 24, 2020

Sadly there will be no charges. Ever. No prosecution. No justice. The rich and powerful are not bound by law or even by decency. Just the way it is. — Mark McGinley (@MarkMcGinley14) September 24, 2020

Someone need to put this (the spying scandal) together with a timeline explaining this to the public. There is far more apathy than should be for this and has been glossed once by the press. The story is too complex for an electorate that reads at an 8th grade level. — John R. Jay (@Johnrjayatl) September 24, 2020

Where is the Woodward and Bernstein for this scandal? Perhaps Herridge and Strassel? I like the sound of that. — Larry Devine (@ljdevine01) September 24, 2020

There needs to be a podcast dedicated to this. People need to know what happened from beginning to end. — Dan Sommers (@sommerd34) September 24, 2020

About time for heads to roll… — ¿Que? (@acarlsen) September 24, 2020

With this man’s blessing no doubt. pic.twitter.com/mErRI096hz — Jack Pemberton (@JackPem11486415) September 24, 2020

Him and a whole bunch of people packed into the Oval Office with him, including his vice president.

Related: