As Twitchy reported earlier, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson released an 87-page report on Hunter Biden and his financial dealings with Russia, Ukraine, and China. The executive summary mentioned that “in addition to the over $4 million paid by Burisma for Hunter Biden’s and Archer’s board memberships, Hunter Biden, his family, and Archer received millions of dollars from foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds.”

Would presidential candidate Joe Biden have anything to say about the report implicating his son (and himself) in some shady dealings? Catherine Herridge reports that campaign spokesman Andrew Bates addressed the report by pivoting to the coronavirus and joblessness in Wisconsin.

#Burisma Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates addresses 87 page report @SenRonJohnson @ChuckGrassley “As the coronavirus death toll climbs + Wisconsinites struggle with joblessness, Ron Johnson has wasted months diverting the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 23, 2020

Committee away from any oversight of the catastrophically botched federal response to the pandemic, a threat Sen. Johnson has dismissed by saying that 'death is an unavoidable part of life.' Why? To subsidize a foreign attack against the sovereignty of our elections with taxpayer — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 23, 2020

dollars — an attack founded on a long-disproven, hardcore rightwing conspiracy theory that hinges on Sen. Johnson himself being corrupt + that the Senator has now explicitly stated he is attempting to exploit to bail out Donald Trump's re-election campaign." @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 23, 2020

“Hardcore right-wing conspiracy theory.” Yeah, OK.

The much vaunted non-denial denial! — TruthWestCan (@TruthWestCan1) September 23, 2020

Deflecting. Look over here not over there — Diva by Design (@mydivabydesign) September 23, 2020

Talk about a diversion. I think we, as a country, can walk and chew gum at the same time — Diane (@lidorikion) September 23, 2020

Biden campaign spokesman doesn't deny a single allegation in the Senate report on the Biden family's corrupt foreign business dealings, including the allegation that Hunter used proceeds from a shady Moscow business deal to buy trafficked prostitutes. https://t.co/mEv5B1haAE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 23, 2020

What an amazing non-response. — johnny credulous boomer rube (@johnnycy89) September 23, 2020

It's always a "distraction" when it's about a D's corruption. — Oy Vey (@OyVeyIzhMir) September 23, 2020

Imagine if the headline read… “Donald Trump Jr received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow”???? But crickets. Hey Adam Schiff…. we found that Russian collusion you’ve been talking about for 4 years!! — Cheryl (@cheryleliz) September 23, 2020

Hunter Biden received $3.5 Million from a Russian Mayor's wife. She just GAVE him the money?? COME ON, MAN Biden Campaign: But COVID!!!! — Burisma Joe (@LacitoJuan) September 23, 2020

Classically Clintonian. “These are old and disproven allegations“ when there’s never been any actual proof that they are false. Deny, delay, and obstruct, and then claim “it’s all old stuff, ignore it.“ — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) September 23, 2020

If they want to play it that way couldn't the same be said of Democrats wasting time on a bogus impeachment hearing while Trump was trying to create a response to Covid? Anytime we investigate Dems they call it a distraction or waste of time. Their lame excuses will stop nothing. — Dana (@sparkey909w) September 23, 2020

Laughable response — Lora Va 6% (@lorawtn) September 23, 2020

So because of the #coronavirus, the #Bidens should be given a pass on corruption, is that what the Biden's are saying? You have to admire the absolute chutzpah. — Victor Godwin (@BigGoddy2001) September 23, 2020

Otherwise known as DEFLECT and DISTRACT. No answer to the question given. They’re guilty as hell and everyone knows it. 🙄 — Joy Flick (@JoyFlick1) September 23, 2020

Seriously. That’s some good spin there. Good luck w that. — Peggy Abbitt (@glamgirl51) September 23, 2020

Corona made me do it — 6%peacefulriots (@1xtrachromo) September 23, 2020

So basically…no comment. — Kristie (@kmay_90) September 23, 2020

That was a good point above: Why can’t President Trump say he was distracted from the COVID-19 pandemic in January because of that bogus impeachment trial? Would the media go along with that narrative?

