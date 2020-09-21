Look, Fat: We don’t know the full context of this video, so we’re guessing it wasn’t Joe Biden’s intention in Wisconsin Monday to recite the entire Pledge of Allegiance. But after seeing him bail out of quoting the preamble to the Declaration of Independence by telling his audience, “You know … you know the thing,” it’s hard not to be struck by his abbreviated pledge ending up with “under God, for real.”

Not like this.

Again, we’re going to be fair and acknowledge he wasn’t reciting the pledge in full, but c’mon man!

