Look, Fat: We don’t know the full context of this video, so we’re guessing it wasn’t Joe Biden’s intention in Wisconsin Monday to recite the entire Pledge of Allegiance. But after seeing him bail out of quoting the preamble to the Declaration of Independence by telling his audience, “You know … you know the thing,” it’s hard not to be struck by his abbreviated pledge ending up with “under God, for real.”

Joe Biden completely botches the Pledge of Allegiance: "I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real." pic.twitter.com/Gct4AEVWog — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 21, 2020

When was for real added? — bluska (@bluskabucknut) September 21, 2020

I don't remember this version but it's been a while since I’ve heard it. 😩🇺🇸 — Patriot (@ArjParish) September 21, 2020

C’Mon Man! My 4 1/2 year old does a better job! pic.twitter.com/y13r9Vhkqq — Shelly 1984 ♥️🤍💙🇺🇸 (@calipso1954) September 21, 2020

That’s the remix — Drew Hawk (@WeGotOneBich) September 21, 2020

"I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under you know, the thing.” — Jason (@jasonhsv) September 21, 2020

FOR REAL, CMON MAN! — Kevin Beck (@kevmbeck) September 21, 2020

He rehearsed that for 2 weeks and it was on the teleprompter. Still fubar — Roger Over 🇺🇸✌️😎 (@RogerOver8) September 21, 2020

This Pledge of Allegiance is lit. I might do this one — Rafael Higonnet-Faithfull (@RafFaithfull) September 21, 2020

Time for a lid. — furious_¡orale_despacito!_a (@furious_a) September 21, 2020

He needs a nap…for real. — Dana Bradford (@RecTherapistVA) September 21, 2020

I don’t think he botched it – he was summarizing it. But…….IT SHOULD NOT BE SUMMARIZED !!!!!!!!!! — Rita McQuaide 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RitaMcQuaide) September 21, 2020

Not like this.

My God.

There are people that are actually going to vote for this guy to be the President Of The United States. pic.twitter.com/chnrRkXVO5 — LIVE4TOMORROW 🇺🇸 TRUMPLICAN 🇺🇸 (@VISITKRD) September 21, 2020

Again, we’re going to be fair and acknowledge he wasn’t reciting the pledge in full, but c’mon man!

