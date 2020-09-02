President Trump visited Kenosha, Wisc., Tuesday to survey the damage left from rioting over the shooting of Jacob Blake in the back by a Kenosha police officer. The president didn’t meet with Blake’s family, allegedly because the family didn’t want to make it political. It will certainly be made political Thursday when Joe and Jill Biden meet with the Blake family on Biden’s trip to Kenosha.

NEW: VP Biden and Dr. Biden will be meeting with Jacob Blake Sr. and other members of the Blake family, per campaign — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 2, 2020

Of course they are. — S V (@karch21) September 2, 2020

Yes using them as pawns, so predictable! — SFerrara (@MsM1ra) September 2, 2020

Do they ever get tired of pandering 🤔 — Carolina Cowboys!✭ (@ErynneGo29) September 2, 2020

Biden meeting with Blake Sr. who failed miserably as a parent and had the audacity to lecture decent people is beyond the pale. — ztan (@tantenaia) September 2, 2020

This is such a bad idea. — Phil E. Sportznutt (@PhilaSportzGuy) September 2, 2020

But Jacob Blake Sr. had said he wasn’t going to meet with Trump because he didn’t want to make things political: “I’m not getting into politics. It’s all about my son, man. It has nothing to do with a photo op,” he said.

Hear that, Joe? It has nothing to do with a photo op. And some friendly advice: Don’t tell Blake “you ain’t black” or ask if he’s a junkie.

I thought the father refused to meet with Trump because he refused to make it political? — Bettychand (@Bettychand) September 2, 2020

I thought they didn’t want to make this political. — coffeebird (@coffeebird47) September 2, 2020

Glad he didn’t want to make it political — Scott Norman (@ScottNorman76) September 2, 2020

It seems like the Blake family that did not want to get political is getting political all of a sudden — John E. Armstrong (@JohnEArmstrong) September 2, 2020

Which proves the family’s refusal to meet with Trump was politically motivated — Paul E F (@FerranteGiants) September 2, 2020

Seeing as Joe Biden, while vice president in 2014, headed up the White House’s “It’s On Us” campaign to bring awareness to sexual assault on college campuses, will the Bidens be making a second visit, or is his interest in sexual assault limited to college campuses?

Where’s the “Me Too” people??!! — khartle (@kdog531) September 2, 2020

What about his victim? Are they meeting with her too? — Daun Hook (@DaunHook) September 2, 2020

Are they going to meet with the woman he assaulted? — CVeon (@veon_c) September 2, 2020

Biden trying to get some tips on Blake's methods. Never know when they'll come in handy, out there on the campaign trail and all those women. — Ron E (@ronaboe5) September 2, 2020

Will they be asking about his sexual assault charges? For TWO separate incidents? — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) September 2, 2020

@JoeBiden @DrBiden – With due respect, why don’t they meet with Jacobs girlfriend? This is a serious question. She was threatened and contacted the police to protect her. — Sean J (@seanw733) September 3, 2020

Think they’re gonna tell him his behavior towards women is unacceptable?? — Mark (@MarkHudson0221) September 2, 2020

Meeting with the rape victims of Jacob or just his family? — Smells like another man (@Spec_of_truth) September 2, 2020

Will they meet with the woman Jacob Blake sexually assaulted? — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) September 2, 2020

Blake raped a woman, had a warrant open for his arrest, resisted arrest, disobeyed officers, and went for a knife in his truck — Nick (@NickAtNight128) September 2, 2020

Democrat presidential candidate/accused sexual abuser stays entirely on brand by meeting with family of accused sex abuser. https://t.co/sNdAxLf7PG — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 2, 2020

Probably not to trade parenting tips. pic.twitter.com/dH9EzsB9a5 — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) September 2, 2020

Trump visited with law enforcement and business owners Biden will visit with the parents of a sexual abuser I don’t want to hear the left is the party of women — Proud American🇺🇸 (@Trump2Usa) September 2, 2020

Hoping he brings his teleprompter — garyelam (@garyelam11) September 2, 2020

If we wanted this sort of pandering from a president we would have elected Jesse Jackson back in ’88.

Related: