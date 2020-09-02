We’ve watched the clip provided by CBS News and we’re not sure what Joe Biden’s “national plan” is to reopen schools across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats certainly are leaning hard on President Trump, though, to lay down national mandates on things like wearing masks. They’re quick to blame Trump for not taking responsibility while somehow forgetting that individual states have governors that are responsible for overseeing their state’s response to the coronavirus.

In this clip posted by CBS News, Joe Biden on Wednesday slams Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for still not having a national plan to reopen schools. In the meantime, an analysis shows that it’s teachers’ unions, not safety considerations, that are dictating which school systems are open and which remain closed.

Biden slams Trump & Betsy DeVos for still not having national plan for reopening schools safely: "He's offering nothing but failure and delusions…Millions of students are now starting a new school year in the same way they finished the last one: At home" https://t.co/YXQ3DPZd42 pic.twitter.com/2A60BI57sb — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2020

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT DOESNT RUN SCHOOL SYSTEMS. https://t.co/ENCNIlK1xj — RBe (@RBPundit) September 2, 2020

This rings as hollow. Our school district has to comply with the social distancing and other rules set forth by @NYGovCuomo. Is @JoeBiden suggesting that the federal govt supersede state authority in setting reopening guidelines? — Seth (@sethappleman) September 2, 2020

No. He's counting on most voters not knowing this and a media that will not ask him this very question. — Insolent Puppy (@Insolent_Puppy) September 2, 2020

Public school education is controlled at the state and local levels. If the governor or mayor or school board decides schools will remain closed then there is nothing the president can do about it. But you know this already. — Insolent Puppy (@Insolent_Puppy) September 2, 2020

Wrong! Reopening schools are for the local school boards to decide on each city's circumstances. CDC already issued guidelines on safe opening. We should all take our school boards to task if our kids are still stuck at home. — ChrisWapdy (@ChrisWapdy0305) September 2, 2020

Not reality. Local schools are setting rules according to preferences of local teacher unions with input from parents— all in compliance with local area and state laws based on the COVID situation in the local area. — OkyDokey (@KSpencer38) September 2, 2020

Say Joe, now discuss the teachers union demand for reopening schools which include: defund the police outlaw charter schools — Tre (@GLR3_America) September 2, 2020

That’s the Governors job and states choice. They’ve already been given CDC guidelines.

This is simply passing the buck States are not waiting to hear from DeVos — Matt Lee (@FreedomServed) September 2, 2020

It’s almost like every school district has different needs — King Setup Stranger (@lone_rides) September 2, 2020

C … omplete

B … ull

S … hit — Honu Rider (@RiderHonu) September 2, 2020

10th amendment. Where are schools in the constitution? — TexasDamnit (@TexasDamnit) September 2, 2020

Does he really not know that falls under the purview of the school districts? Or is he just lying? — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) September 2, 2020

It is each state that makes the call. Not the President. — Stephen Thomas (@SThom2682) September 2, 2020

So stupid. Local school boards make these decisions. — Sunny Day (@jlhx13_day) September 2, 2020

And they are being strong armed and bombarded by threats of striking teachers by the unions if they don’t do virtual! — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) September 2, 2020

Talk to your teacher unions Joe. They’re the reason we’re still home!!!!! — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) September 2, 2020

Ask the teachers unions why … — pap1129 (@pap1129) September 2, 2020

Just a couple of weeks ago teachers and the left were whining that kids shouldn’t go back. No way should there be a federal answer for this. — Fiery But Mostly Peaceful (@jimni271) September 2, 2020

Now report the truth. School systems DO NOT fall under Federal jurisdiction. @CBSNews — Boomer Rube NH Mark (@PPotanas) September 3, 2020

Then, schools should be opened. Was that a national decision? Seems to me Trump wants the kids back in schools. — Phil “Stroking Violence” Elliott (@NDallas87) September 2, 2020

Biden has not been listening I guess b/c this is pure bull. She has been stating her plan for months! Let the money follow the student, allow school choice and let parents decide where they want their kids to go not DEM union leaders! Each state has a different infection case! — Toni (@ImLivinginLight) September 2, 2020

Millions have started school like they have every year, IN SCHOOLS. — Jenny Jump (@j3nnyjump) September 2, 2020

All schools in NE TX are open. Like some mayors and governors across the country, many schools in Blue areas are closed because they 1) hate Trump 2) are incompetent. — REDLOVE2020 (@thegreatstoftex) September 2, 2020

God forbid if states and municipalities make their own decisions, if the Fed enforced mandates Biden would scream dictator! — Scott Kasmer (@ScottKasmer) September 2, 2020

Education decisions belong to the communities not Washington DC. — 🇺🇸 MAGA OH 🇺🇸 (@ohio_maga) September 2, 2020

How about the federal government just allows each state handle it however they would like. Why does one person have to make a plan for everyone? — Uff-Da-kota Pro (@dakota_rogue) September 3, 2020

He really doesn't understand the separation between Federal and State control. Schools are controlled by local boards, not he Feds. — Chuck Dodgson (@dodgson_chuck) September 2, 2020

This is the problem with Biden right here. He thinks State and Local jurisdiction should be overrun from top-down federal mandates. The US does not need a "one size fits all" President like Slow-Joe would be. — Professor Terguson ❎ (@ProfTerguson_86) September 2, 2020

So what is your plan Joe? Other than soaring rhetoric and meaningless platitudes, nothing but unhelpful criticism from the prepared remarks you read — Scott Kasmer (@ScottKasmer) September 2, 2020

If only there were a reporter there one of Biden’s staffers could have called on to ask him what his plan is. Guess that answer wasn’t scripted for him.

