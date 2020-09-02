We’ve watched the clip provided by CBS News and we’re not sure what Joe Biden’s “national plan” is to reopen schools across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats certainly are leaning hard on President Trump, though, to lay down national mandates on things like wearing masks. They’re quick to blame Trump for not taking responsibility while somehow forgetting that individual states have governors that are responsible for overseeing their state’s response to the coronavirus.

In this clip posted by CBS News, Joe Biden on Wednesday slams Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for still not having a national plan to reopen schools. In the meantime, an analysis shows that it’s teachers’ unions, not safety considerations, that are dictating which school systems are open and which remain closed.

Trending

If only there were a reporter there one of Biden’s staffers could have called on to ask him what his plan is. Guess that answer wasn’t scripted for him.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Betsy DeVosCBS NewscoronavirusDonald TrumpJoe Bidennational planschools