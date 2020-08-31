As CNN reported, Joe Biden in a speech in Pittsburgh at last condemned the violence in cities like Portland and challenged President Trump to do the same, as if he hasn’t been for the past three months while enablers on the Left have said, “Looting isn’t violence” and “They have insurance and it’s just property that can be replaced.”

This wasn't acceptable three months ago. Where were you? https://t.co/6CsA7Ud1mF — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 31, 2020

Here's where his campaign staffers were. pic.twitter.com/NLEcefYGOo — ryuge (@0ryuge) August 31, 2020

Yep, several Biden staffers, as well as celebrities, had donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, set up to bail out rioters who were arrested during the looting and arson that took place after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Now we’re hearing stories of those rioters making headlines again. Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris needs to be asked about this, if she condemns violence like her running mate allegedly does:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Those donating to @KamalaHarris’s appeal helped bail out peaceful protestor Lionel Timms, who was re-arrested last week, this time for an alleged assault that left the victim with a fractured skull and traumatic brain injury. https://t.co/QnR5cycs1y — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) August 31, 2020

Kamala Harris & Joe Biden need to be asked if they regret helping get this guy released from jail. https://t.co/2QVsXXi7SP — Graham Greene (@tout_le_monde1) August 31, 2020

WCCO in Minnesota reports:

A 32-year-old Minneapolis man, who was bailed out of jail by the Minnesota Freedom Fund in July after an alleged assault, is accused in another assault that left the victim with a traumatic brain injury. … The morning of the incident, Timms allegedly punched and kicked a victim in an alley located on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue East. Witnesses reported seeing the victim being kicked while on the ground. Timms was arrested in the early afternoon after the report of a suspicious person, the complaint said. The victim is being treated at Hennepin Healthcare for a traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull and a brain bleed. The victim also needed stitches. In a statement released Wednesday, the Minnesota Freedom Fund said it is “deeply saddened and troubled” by the arrest of Timms in connection to the August assault of a “popular and well-respected member of our community.”

Deeply saddened and troubled, but unapologetic?

Kamala has been part of the problem all along. Every clear thinking American knows that. — ⛪ THE Book Goddess ⛪ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@misstozak) August 31, 2020

The left wants to hold dissidents responsible for the actions of long deceased ancestors, but won’t hold their own candidate responsible for her actions in the past few months — art vandelay (@BoringFlemming) August 31, 2020

The skull was mostly unfractured, I should point out in the interests of fairness. — Mojo the Awkward (@BeyondTheWub) August 31, 2020

There are too many stories about people who were freed that had police records for previous crimes, and later committed more crimes after their bails were posted. Somebody has to answer to this. — E.B. Howard (@HowardsEB) August 31, 2020

If only we had real journalists instead of activists, we all might be better off. — sunflowerNC (@sunflowerNC) August 31, 2020

But wait, there’s more:

Among those bailed out by MFF is a suspect who shot at members of a SWAT Team, a woman charged w/ 2nd degree murder for stabbing a friend to death, & a twice convicted rapist, currently charged w/kidnapping, assault, & sexual assault in two separate cases. https://t.co/iXtHqjrrnW https://t.co/N84ckx09ZF — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) August 31, 2020

It's hard to wrap your head around that fact that politicians are actually giving money to people who are violent and get upset when they are violent. — Cameron (@purplepooter) August 31, 2020

Kamala doesn’t care about the citizens of this country. She’s just a horribly thought out sound bite… — Larry Dagnon (@Ldagnon11) August 31, 2020

Todays liberals are despicable people — Timmy3Fingers (@Timmy3Fingers) August 31, 2020

How about contributing to fallen and injured police officers — Thomas G Caffrey (@ThomasGCaffrey) August 31, 2020

As Goodyear pointed out, you can’t support both the police and Black Lives Matter — backing the blue is like spitting in the face of BLM.

Related: