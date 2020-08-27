Even though the names of the Democratic ticket are denying it, there’s an active movement on the left to defund (or even abolish) the police. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, for example, cut $1 billion in police funding from the city’s budget and pledged to divert the money to young people. And don’t forget that Goodyear (before the backlash) had banned factory workers from wearing “Blue Lives Matter” gear.

So who is there to defend the police? Sen. Tom Cotton is doing what he can to draw attention to a Virginia bill that would reduce the penalties for assaulting a law enforcement officer, judge, volunteer firefighter, EMS worker, and more.

This is unhinged. The Democrat Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would dramatically reduce penalties for assaulting a police officer. Liberal politicians are endangering police officers and fueling the riots in our streets.https://t.co/3bFKHVNk9G — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 27, 2020

And it's not just the police. The bill reduces penalties for assaults against judges, firefighters, EMS personnel, and more! Democrats want to declare open season on public servants.https://t.co/CcjK55nfOV pic.twitter.com/ZjJ35mJdXb — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 27, 2020

It really makes no sense, except to appease groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa. KRPC in Richmond, Va., reports:

A controversial bill is moving forward during the current Virginia General Assembly special session. On Wednesday, the Virginia Senate voted 21-15 to pass Senate Bill 5032, which would allow an assault against a law enforcement officer to a misdemeanor if the person attacked is not hurt. … The bill also removes mandatory minimum 6-month jail sentence for assaulting a police officer.

In other words, if it doesn’t result in bodily injury, it no longer counts as simple assault — and yes, it includes judges, firefighters, and EMS personnel. Question, though: Wouldn’t this embolden “protesters” to test the limits of assaulting police officers without causing bodily injury?

There should be zero tolerance for resisting arrest or not complying with an officers orders. The left has lost it . — Susan’s Amusing (@meltingseaglass) August 27, 2020

This world is going insane! — StevieRay (@carli_decarli) August 27, 2020

I wonder how they'd react if the mob was burning & looting in their neighborhoods — Fissel (@WilliamFissel) August 27, 2020

They even remove it for assault and battery against firefighters and paramedics. If I were them, I would just stop answering 911 calls. — loxotic (@loxotic8) August 27, 2020

Unreal. — The North Remembers (@TheNorth212) August 27, 2020

I need an explanation – why do they want to do this? — Back in Slacks (@SlacksIn) August 27, 2020

Yes….very stupid. — Doug Wilson (@dougwilsonus) August 27, 2020

Elections have consequences – VA immigrants (transplants from other states) gave control of the government to the Democrats. With nothing to oppose them, Dems have become unmoored, enacting laws and policies that will have awful consequences for years to come. — Squiddy McCephalopod (@squiddy61) August 27, 2020

Simple solution… stop electing democrats.

If you are surprised by them supporting violence, looting, and general criminal behavior, you have not been paying attention. — Justin Middleton "mostly thin" (@JMiddle75) August 27, 2020

Looks like they left themselves off the list. How convenient! — Pdaddy (@MidwestguyOH) August 27, 2020

Northern Virginia is unhinged. They have seeped into the rest of Virginia politics like a puss oozing abscess. Most are not even Virginians but we suffer with them nonetheless. — Jim (@TypeError_) August 27, 2020

Liberals will change their tunes when their families are in danger because of their policies. — HSFields (@hfields366) August 27, 2020

They want good cops but keep pulling the rug out from under them. What’s the incentive to join the force if your own government is against you?

Expect more law enforcement retirements and harder time filling open positions. Welcome to Biden's world. — Deplorable Cult Member and Patriot – MAGA (@CoolHandLuke124) August 27, 2020

