As Twitchy reported back in June, a retired small-town police chief named David Dorn was shot and killed in St. Louis while trying to protect a friend’s pawn shop from looters who were using the death of George Floyd as an excuse to break into businesses. He was left to die on the sidewalk, with his death live-streamed on the internet.

His widow, Ann, relayed his story Thursday night during the Republican National Convention, and we don’t know if there’ll be another speech as moving.

"Violence and destruction are not legitimate forms of protest. They do not safeguard black lives, they only destroy them." — Ann Dorn, whose husband David Dorn was killed by looters during rioting in St. Louis following the death of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/uUSN2xZXPl — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 28, 2020

The first time we've heard Ann Dorn's story about late hero David Dorn, the retired police captain murdered by rioters during the #BlackLivesMatter protests. "Shake this country from the nightmare we are witnessing in our cities and bring about positive, peaceful change."#RNC — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 28, 2020

This Ann Dorn speech is incredibly powerful. "They shot and killed David in cold blood, and livestreamed his execution. His last moments on earth." https://t.co/BatSSaFMD0 — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) August 28, 2020

Ann Dorn told the story the media chose to ignore because it wasn't politically beneficial to them. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 28, 2020

When the chief of police came to their house the morning of his death, Ann Dorn called out to her husband. She thought he would get the door. — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 28, 2020

"They shot and killed David in cold blood and then live-streamed his execution…David's grandson was watching the video on Facebook in real time, not realizing it was his grandfather dying on the sidewalk." -Ann Dorn, widow of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 28, 2020

Media didn’t want to talk about David Dorn. So now Trump is and that’s pretty much the story of the past 3 1/2 years. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 28, 2020

As we’ve been mentioning all week, Democrats and Never Trumpers have to find fault with every speaker, now matter the content of their speech, and they were quick to point out that Dorn’s daughters didn’t want his widow to speak at the RNC.

“Our father was a registered Democrat. He thought Trump is doing many things to ruin our country.” —-David Dorn’s daughter, who didn’t want his widow speaking about her father tonight. https://t.co/9AVbFM0ude — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 28, 2020

This video from Ann Dorn is brutal and heartbreaking. Also, he was apparently not a Trump supporter and his children did not want his name used this way. Which seems on brand for this convention.https://t.co/1WAAnLGOyA — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 28, 2020

So his widow has no agency? Only his daughters? Why are these people trying to tell Ann Dorn if she can or cannot speak? The same ones who’ve ignored her husband’s pointless death while pledging allegiance to Black Lives Matter.