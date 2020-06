We’re going to take a bit of a circuitous route here, but stick with us. In Tuesday night’s news, Joe Biden announced he’s attending George Floyd’s funeral, and Elizabeth Warren showed up with her husband and dog to walk among the protesters in D.C.

Here’s @ewarren moments ago outside the White House protest (plus Bailey, the golden retriever & husband Bruce) pic.twitter.com/G1kR9b0wy4

Here’s Politico’s Tim Alberta:

I've been thinking all weekend: It's strange that lawmakers were NOT joining these protests. An easy way to show solidarity, experience events on the ground for themselves, and draw their own conclusions about both the demonstrators and law enforcement. Good on Warren. https://t.co/SNPpqXxL3i — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) June 2, 2020

It’s “an easy way to show solidarity.” With what … burning police cars? We can say George Floyd’s death was wrong but also see with our own eyes that not everyone is “protesting” in good faith.

Have they shown solidarity with the murdered black federal officer? The devastated black business owners? Why is @ewarren siding with a mob that vandalized the black Civil War memorial in Boston? What is wrong with the Beltway media who don’t ask these questions but applaud this? https://t.co/jqo31TlfMd — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 2, 2020

Everyone knows George Floyd’s name, but do they know even more people are dead over this? A Federal Protective Service officer was shot and killed Friday night in Oakland. It was a big story; maybe you heard about it on TV.

Two Federal Protective Service officers suffered gunshot wounds amid protests Friday night in Oakland, California, police said. One of the officers died from his injury. https://t.co/V5naGUPdJE — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2020

A police officer was shot in Las Vegas:

Multiple shootings in Las Vegas, including a police officer shot in the head. This does not bode well. Expect the Military on your streets soon. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 2, 2020

He’s on life support, last we heard.

And in St. Louis, there’s the heartbreaking story of a 77-year-old small-town police chief who was shot and killed by looters.

David Dorn was 77. He spent four decades protecting people as a police officer in St Louis and then came out of retirement to keep serving as Moline Acres' police chief. Looters shot him in the torso & he died bleeding on a sidewalk This chaos must endhttps://t.co/taCubEsFEU pic.twitter.com/98dOYChn8q — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 2, 2020

Earlier we showed you some video of an Antifa snowflake with a cut on his leg that was posted with a “Trigger Warning.” Here’s video of David Dorn dead on the sidewalk, and it is disturbing:

“All over some TVs.” 77-year-old St. Louis retired Police Captain David Dorn was shot dead by looters when he tried to get them to stop looting a local pawn shop. pic.twitter.com/Xtvii4HoB1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

Guys, I won't lie. This video made me incredibly sad. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

Omg. I can’t. God be with the Dorns. God help us all. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 2, 2020

That is so hard to watch. I'm tearing up. — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) June 2, 2020

I want to share this, but it makes me so sick and sad that I don't want to subject anyone else to it. Unnecessary. Tragic. There's no need for this. Absolutely no need. — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) June 2, 2020

You should share it for this precise reason. Everyone needs to know the human cost of these riots. It's too easy for people to be impersonal and not give a damn when they see a remote video of some stuff getting broken. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

Will Joe Biden be attending Dorn’s funeral? Have his campaign staffers even told him about it?

