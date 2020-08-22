You might have seen Twitchy’s report Friday about two women who stole a MAGA hat off the head of a 7-year-old boy in Delaware, outside of what there was of the Democratic National Convention. If you missed that, here’s the video, posted by Students for Trump:

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

Well, here’s an update; they didn’t get away with it. One of the women has been arrested for robbery. WDEL reports:

A 21-year-old Wilmington woman was arrested in connection with an anti-Trump incident, that was captured on video that’s gone viral, on the final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Wilmington’s Riverfront. Olivia M. Winslow was handcuffed Friday, August 21, 2020, after Wilmington Police were called to the 600 block of Justison Street the evening before for reports of an offensive touching incident involving a 7-year-old boy. Video circulated on social media, by Students for Trump, shows two girls, one police said was Winslow, tearing up Trump signs and stealing the young boy’s “Make America Great Again” hat. The video shows the boy crying, and his mother encouraging him to get his hat back. … The woman who’s yet to be arrested is accused of punching a third victim, a man, in the face, resulting in a small laceration to his lip which caused him “substantial pain” the victim told police in court records. The woman who hasn’t been arrested then threw the MAGA hat over a fence and struck the adult woman in the face with a closed fist, which did not result in injury, court records said. Winslow faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child.

“I was triggered.”

These people believe they can roam the streets and behave this way with impunity. And they've largely been able to. Time to reverse that. Time for consequences. — Guy Squiggs (@GuySquiggs) August 22, 2020

Glad she’s facing some consequences. Hopefully she gets a hefty dose of community service. — SemiDrunk-libertarian (@Libertarian1982) August 22, 2020

Considering the level of irrational derangement some of these people have, it very well could be categorized as some form of hate-crime. — Stan The Man (@thestanwilder) August 22, 2020

Their should always be consequences. That's what's missing in the world at the moment. — KiwiLizard (@LizardKiwi) August 22, 2020

Hang on; turns out the second woman in the video has been arrested too:

BREAKING: The second suspect who attacked the 7-year-old Trump supporter has just been arrested. Her name is Camryn Amy. She’s being held on a $42,000 bond. She was charged with robbery, conspiracy, offensive touching, and endangering the welfare of a child. JUSTICE. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 22, 2020

Child crimes are the universally hated crimes in jails and prisons for both men and women. I've seen gangs that hate each other band together to go after someone who hurt a kid. Their tough girl persona will be tested at the very least. — Darla Shannon (@djfireball) August 22, 2020

Justice will only be served when she is sentenced to jail for the full time allowed by law and pay a huge fine to the state. Then I hope the family sues both the women for pain, trauma and suffering they caused the child. — Just lil’ ole me (@AlisaMurphy) August 22, 2020

It’s not a happy ending yet, but better than nothing. Let’s not defund the police.

