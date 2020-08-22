You might have seen Twitchy’s report Friday about two women who stole a MAGA hat off the head of a 7-year-old boy in Delaware, outside of what there was of the Democratic National Convention. If you missed that, here’s the video, posted by Students for Trump:

Well, here’s an update; they didn’t get away with it. One of the women has been arrested for robbery. WDEL reports:

A 21-year-old Wilmington woman was arrested in connection with an anti-Trump incident, that was captured on video that’s gone viral, on the final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Wilmington’s Riverfront.

Olivia M. Winslow was handcuffed Friday, August 21, 2020, after Wilmington Police were called to the 600 block of Justison Street the evening before for reports of an offensive touching incident involving a 7-year-old boy.

Video circulated on social media, by Students for Trump, shows two girls, one police said was Winslow, tearing up Trump signs and stealing the young boy’s “Make America Great Again” hat. The video shows the boy crying, and his mother encouraging him to get his hat back.

The woman who’s yet to be arrested is accused of punching a third victim, a man, in the face, resulting in a small laceration to his lip which caused him “substantial pain” the victim told police in court records. The woman who hasn’t been arrested then threw the MAGA hat over a fence and struck the adult woman in the face with a closed fist, which did not result in injury, court records said.

Winslow faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child.

Good.

“I was triggered.”

Hang on; turns out the second woman in the video has been arrested too:

It’s not a happy ending yet, but better than nothing. Let’s not defund the police.

