We can take or leave CNN’s Jake Tapper depending on the day, but he always comes out strong against anti-Semitism and put pressure on Twitter for allowing Louis Farrakhan to retain his blue check while posting anti-Semitic videos.

As Twitchy reported, Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour appeared at the virtual Democratic National Convention Tuesday during a livestream for the Muslims and Allies Assembly, and Tapper passed along a note from the Biden campaign’s spokesperson that Sarsour “has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever” and that “Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform.”

He obviously condemns her views? That caught the attention of CAIR National:

Our sister @lsarsour is an outspoken advocate of justice for all, including the Jewish community. Smearing her and other American Muslims as anti-Semitic for supporting Palestinian human rights is predictable, despicable and unacceptable. Our political leaders must stop doing it. https://t.co/MhuvDQ3JUd — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) August 19, 2020

Just now seeing that the Biden campaign issued a vile and dishonest statement against my beloved sister @lsarsour. Linda is a fierce advocate for justice and freedom, and a leading antiracist and organizer against antisemitism. The Biden campaign must retract and apologize. https://t.co/4qZIHDL2tL — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) August 19, 2020

I say this as a Jew and an Israeli citizen: Criticism of Israel is not antisemitism. Advocacy of a boycott or sanctions against Israel is not antisemitism. Weaponizing the charge of "antisemitism" to silence criticism of Israel is despicable. — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) August 19, 2020

And here’s Rep. Rashida Tlaib:

I couldn't agree more. I am so sick and tired of folks going after @lsarsour and other Palestinian activists for speaking the truth about oppression and injustice. You don't get it yet. We don't stop until everyone is free. We will always outwork the hate. https://t.co/Y0AIY2cPcB — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 20, 2020

That's why I can't vote for sleepy 😴 Joe. — Donald Ford (@jazz60123) August 20, 2020

Uh oh, Biden, you just lost a vote.

Biden really wants to lose — radioheadhead (@radioheadshead) August 20, 2020

If it takes supporting antisemites to win, then we have already lost. — Breaking Norfolk (@breakingnorfolk) August 20, 2020

Linda Sarsour, ugh. 😫 she singlehandedly turned me off the Women’s March. — Aria (@aria606) August 20, 2020

It's probably all the antisemitism from her that people don't like. That's what I would bet. — Speed Limit (@seanmcd72) August 20, 2020

Linda Sarsour "leading organizer against antisemitism"? My bullshit detectors just exploded! — Fred Aaron 🇺🇸✡ (@fredforthemets) August 20, 2020

As did all of ours! Laughable — Alison Schwartz (@AlisonFSchwartz) August 20, 2020

We don’t think CAIR has the pull to extract an apology and retraction from the Biden campaign, but we’ll see if they try to weasel their way out of that condemnation of Sarsour.

