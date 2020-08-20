We can take or leave CNN’s Jake Tapper depending on the day, but he always comes out strong against anti-Semitism and put pressure on Twitter for allowing Louis Farrakhan to retain his blue check while posting anti-Semitic videos.

As Twitchy reported, Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour appeared at the virtual Democratic National Convention Tuesday during a livestream for the Muslims and Allies Assembly, and Tapper passed along a note from the Biden campaign’s spokesperson that Sarsour “has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever” and that “Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform.”

He obviously condemns her views? That caught the attention of CAIR National:

And here’s Rep. Rashida Tlaib:

Uh oh, Biden, you just lost a vote.

We don’t think CAIR has the pull to extract an apology and retraction from the Biden campaign, but we’ll see if they try to weasel their way out of that condemnation of Sarsour.

