When we last checked in with Jack Phillips of the Masterpiece Cakeshop in June of 2019, Phillips was facing a third discrimination lawsuit. You probably remember that Phillips is the Christian baker in Colorado who refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding and opened himself up to years of legal entanglements.

We believe it was Steven Crowder who decided to test a theory by approaching a handful of Muslim bakeries and asking them to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding. A member of the group Church Militant is way behind the times, but he decided recently to put in an order at a lesbian-owned bakery for a cake with the message, “Homosexual acts are gravely evil. (Catholic Catechism 2357).” The owners baked a cake, but it just had a rainbow on it. The man who ordered it never showed up to pick it up, so it eventually went in the trash.

Lesbian baker exercises first amendment right not to bake cake with message she found offensive. https://t.co/rNPIRZHYeI — tedfrank 😷 (@tedfrank) August 19, 2020

We’re not expecting the bakery to be hit with lawsuits for some reason.

Have to say i side with the Baker. She is not obligated to provide service. I think she took a reasonable position although would argue maybe she should simply have baked a “PRIDE” cake without adding anything as it would be in the spirit of the request. — Fred (@LoveJuggernaut) August 19, 2020

The simulation is broken — Inigo Montoya’s Father (@mikeybeandip) August 19, 2020

It’s their right — You know the thing (@Chasing_light09) August 19, 2020

I think it’s ultra petty to place that order. Knowing it’s gonna stir up controversy. Just send the order to another bakery. — Jason Hairston (@DJ_Element2) August 19, 2020

That is true and was true in the previous case as well — AUGal81 (@TBryan70467710) August 19, 2020

Exactly.

The hypocrites are out in force. And they all know it. — MommyNoName (@MommyNoName1) August 19, 2020

Oh the irony… — Alyssa (@abarlowgirl7) August 19, 2020

Time to launch a multi-year campaign to destroy her and her business. — Jack Travis (@JackTravisLAPD) August 19, 2020

Are we expecting a reversal of roles here? Conservatives yelling “bake the cake!” and liberals yelling that she has First Amendment rights? Or will people be consistent with previously stated views? I’m not betting on consistency. — Egon Alter (@AlterEgon75) August 19, 2020

I feel like we've had this conversation before and a lot of people were yelling to just bake the cake — DC5BOM (@Revan09s) August 19, 2020

Yet they won’t tolerate other cake shop owners discriminating against them… double standard much?? — Mike Lopez (@ekimzepol) August 19, 2020

She shouldn’t have to bake the cake. They should spend their money elsewhere. If the baker loses money, so be it. Just like any religious baker. — Dad (@Dadontheright) August 19, 2020

And she shouldn't have to. Just like the Christian bakery shouldn't have to bake a gay cake. — Arty: Now with 100% Vanilla Cake Filling (@ArtemisV7) August 19, 2020

As a conservative I'm fine with this. Plenty of other bakers in town, no need to go to the lesbian one. Now, if you lefties would kindly acquiesce to giving others the same freedoms you so loudly demand, we could all get along better. — Wearyman (@wearyman) August 19, 2020

As a hardcore conservative, I say let her do what she wants. — Dave-plorable (@davidlu20949592) August 19, 2020

As a conservative Christian I dont think she should have to bake a cake for anyone she doesn't want to. That being said the shoe is on the other foot. Maybe they will take them to court over and over and run them bankrupt like they do the Christians. — Michael Ferrare (@FerrareMichael) August 19, 2020

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Remember bakers are artists and they don’t have to do anything they don’t want to do. It was good enough for the Supremes and that should be good enough for you. — Greg Stahl (@GregTX2) August 19, 2020

It’s awesome to see business owners refusing service to whoever they want! That’s their right! — Flyover Country (@FlyoverStateKS) August 19, 2020

The only thing about this that shocks me is that it didn't happen already a long time ago. — Arlis R Tyner ⚾ 🌭 🥧 (@ArlisRTyner) August 19, 2020

aaaand we've come full circle… — winINC (@winINCgames) August 19, 2020

Some bakers are more equal than others. — (((Maiq T. Onesimus🕯))) (@MaiqTL) August 19, 2020

Conservatives seem just fine with her refusing to fulfill the order. And it looks like we missed a lawsuit in our coverage of Masterpiece Cakeshop. This is from April, though it appears to be the same activist lawyer at work:

Sounds familiar…

NBC News: Masterpiece Cakeshop owner in court again for denying LGBTQ customer.https://t.co/uUOe9dpuYi — Rusty 🇺🇸 (@RustySharts) August 19, 2020

