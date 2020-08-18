We know we’ll be branded transphobic for using the term “biological males” to refer to trans women, but whatever. Conservative Review reports that a Trump-appointed judge on Idaho’s federal bench has placed a temporary injunction on an Idaho law that would prevent biological men from competing in women’s sports.

Horowitz: Trump-appointed judge: Idaho can't block men from competing in women's sports https://t.co/DBDB05U51h via @RMConservative — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) August 18, 2020

Daniel Horowitz reports:

On Monday, Judge David C. Nye, a Trump appointee to Idaho’s federal bench, placed a temporary injunction on Idaho’s “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which bars men who claim they are women from participating in female sports (and vice versa). Nye said that plaintiffs, who include track and field athletes at Boise State University, “are likely to succeed in establishing the Act is unconstitutional as currently written” because, in his estimation, it likely violates the Equal Protection and Due Process clauses of the 14th Amendment. Nye claimed that Idaho’s ban is “in stark contrast to the policies of elite athletic bodies that regulate sports both nationally and globally” and that separating sexes by scientific designation “burdens all female athletes with the risk and embarrassment of having to ‘verify’ their ‘biological sex’ in order to play women’s sports.”

As Twitchy has reported, even an LGBT pioneer like Martina Navratilova has been canceled for saying trans women shouldn’t compete in women’s sports.

Feminists just lost everything. Women will suffer for generations aligning with "oppressed" groups and insisting that sex does not matter. — Charlie Tipton (@sikemct) August 18, 2020

Where are the feminists? — Feisty Redhead (@LSUFan74) August 18, 2020

Do you mean the TERFs? The trans-exclusionary radical feminists? No one wants to be a TERF like J.K. Rowling.

This is THE premier woman's issue of our time. We fought for Title IX, we train train train as much as the boys do, now to lose to any boy who wants to put on a skirt. The reason we separated boys and girls sports in the first place was to create a fair field. — Mothertekker (@mothertekker) August 18, 2020

What this ruling will now do is turn all women sports into men's sports and eliminate female sports worldwide altogether. Ushering a new era Women Suffrage & discrimination against women by denying women their place in sports of which they fought so hard for in past. pic.twitter.com/duCFr672KM — R. (@thewatchman777u) August 18, 2020

Unfortunately this is the direction everything is heading. And you can’t shame the men that do this or you are considered trans phobic. We can also thank our ridiculous Supreme Court for their recent decisions. — Robert (@All4himRobert) August 18, 2020

How sorry a person do you have to be to be a biological man but want to compete against women.. and feel you've really accomplished something?

New level of low there… — American (@Guy_JustaGuy1) August 18, 2020

I think this is great. Maybe when ALL female world records are taken by "men" we can watch the liberals cry and scream,"Look what …..Trump did!!!" — Sam Funn (@OnDaTwitta) August 18, 2020

Only a matter of time until you have biological men holding 98% of female sports world records. Cant wait 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Americanbeef24 (@americanbeef24) August 18, 2020

Who couldn't see this coming? Also, I hope leftists are prepared for the stories about little girls getting hurt by larger boys. Great job guys! — Phil (@philllosoraptor) August 18, 2020

Why do states even bother passing laws? The courts are the lawmakers — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) August 18, 2020

It’s a temporary injunction; we’ll see what happens.

