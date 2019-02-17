Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is under fire for an op-ed she wrote in the Times of London saying trans women are “cheating” when they are allowed to compete in women’s sports:

Link here:

She had made a similar comment back in December and told those angry with her then that she would research the issue. Well, her research confirmed it for her:

She did have her defenders back in December:

Trending

According to Navratilova, the only way to eliminate the male advantage is to start the transition process before puberty:

Navratilova is backed up on this by her former coach, trans woman Rene Richards:

For all of this, Martina is being called transphobic:

Good for her:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Martina Navratilovatrans